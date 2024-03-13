Sports

Inter Milan: The lineups are in

The round of 16 second leg of the 2024 Champions League concludes this evening with a clash between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. At home, Colconero is deployed in a 3-5-2 with Jan Oblak acting as the last line of defence. In front of him, we find Stefan Savic, Axel Witsel and Mario Hermoso in defense while Nahuel Molina and Samuel Lino act as pistons. Rodrigo De Paul, Koke and Marcos Llorente find themselves in midfield. Antoine Griezmann partners Alvaro Morata in attack.

For their part, the Italians formed in a 3-5-2 with Yann Sommer in the cage behind Benjamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni. The lane is occupied by Denzel Dumfries and Federico DiMarco. Hakan Calhanoglu has been placed as a sentry alongside Nicolo Barela and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Next, we got a pairing made up of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak – Cevic, Witsel, Hermoso – Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino – Morata, Griezmann

Inter Milan: Sommer – Pavard, De Vrij, Bastogne – Dumfries, Barela, Kalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Thuram, Martinez

