Insider drops claims on how Machine Gun Kelly feels about Megan Fox, discussing plastic surgery, relationships and more during interview

Last week, Megan Fox opened up about various aspects of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly when she guested on Alex Cooper’s podcast, as well as her history with plastic surgery and more. Call her daddy. The chat, surprisingly, made headlines, with many noting the actress’ candid feelings. Fox encouraged people to tune in (calling out those who “vomit negativity.”) Now, after a candid interview, a source has shared what MGK thought about Fox’s decision to go public about various topics.

During Starlet Call her daddy episode, the actress shared the latest on her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship. She also reacted to his latest tattoo and shared MGK’s feelings on it She writes about it in her poetry book, Poetry boys are poisonous. She certainly did not hold back on the topics discussed and, according to a source Entertainment TonightThe music star had no problem with that honesty:

Megan wanted to go on Call Her Daddy to have the opportunity to tell her own story, to be candid, and to speak her truth without twisting, misrepresenting, or misrepresenting her words. MGK is supportive and respects Megan’s openness. He never wants to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and willingness to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points.

