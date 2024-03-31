Insider drops claims on how Machine Gun Kelly feels about Megan Fox, discussing plastic surgery, relationships and more during interview

Last week, Megan Fox opened up about various aspects of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly when she guested on Alex Cooper’s podcast, as well as her history with plastic surgery and more. Call her daddy. The chat, surprisingly, made headlines, with many noting the actress’ candid feelings. Fox encouraged people to tune in (calling out those who “vomit negativity.”) Now, after a candid interview, a source has shared what MGK thought about Fox’s decision to go public about various topics.

During Starlet Call her daddy episode , the actress shared the latest on her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship. She also reacted to his latest tattoo and shared MGK’s feelings on it She writes about it in her poetry book , Poetry boys are poisonous. She certainly did not hold back on the topics discussed and, according to a source Entertainment Tonight The music star had no problem with that honesty:

Megan wanted to go on Call Her Daddy to have the opportunity to tell her own story, to be candid, and to speak her truth without twisting, misrepresenting, or misrepresenting her words. MGK is supportive and respects Megan’s openness. He never wants to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and willingness to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points.

So it looks like MGK is reportedly in full support of Megan Fox and wasn’t bothered by the actress opening up on the hot mic. This came after Fox herself opined that she was “worried” about what the “Wild Boy” artist might write about her. As the source continued:

Megan is independent and needs to do her thing sometimes and MGK appreciates that. They are forever attached and intend and desire to continue moving forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other. They continue to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves.

Tea Transformers Alum, who has Pink hair has been rocking lately , now doesn’t delve into many details about what’s going on between them. As she shared with Alex Cooper, she realized their relationship was “not for public consumption.” She “will always have a tether to him” with simply calling Machine Gun Kelly a “twin soul” regardless of the status of their partnership these days.

we Call her daddy, MGK’s name came up a few times. Much has been made of Megan Fox’s thoughts on the blackout tattoos she debuted on Instagram in February and her reaction to people calling her “satanic” for drinking her blood. As mentioned, the actress also opened up about which specific surgeries she has undergone, to dispel rumors that she has had more done than she actually has. Before speaking out, she said that because of all the “stigma” she felt she was “not going to win” with her comments but hoped her honesty would help some people. Watch her talk about it in the clip below:

Megan Fox said she had her breasts done “conservatively” when she was 21 and went back twice after giving birth to her children, whom she Co-parent with ex-husband Brian Austin Green , affected them. She shared that she has never had a facelift, removed fat from her body, or had liposuction, but she did share that she got a nose job in her early 20s and has gotten botox and fillers.

Her willingness to be so open is so inspiring and, hopefully, appreciated by those who listen. I also hope that Machine Gun Kelly is really supportive of her transparency and encourages her as a partner and as a person.

