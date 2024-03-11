Innovations and safety for all – Samsung Newsroom Belgium

With premium security features and an impressive display, Samsung’s new Galaxy A series makes mobile innovation accessible to everyone.

Today, Samsung unveils the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, two smartphones that make the best of mobile innovation accessible to everyone. Both devices feature advanced security features like Knox Vault, new photo capabilities inspired by flagship Galaxy innovations, and an impressive display that adapts to the environment with Vision Booster.

“With the Galaxy A series, we are making our latest technologies accessible to a wider audiencesays Davy Moons, Marketing Director of Samsung Electronics Belgium. “This year, more features will also be available on the Galaxy A series, including Samsung Knox Vault for the first time. We are proud to enable even more users to enjoy premium mobile experiences securely and reliably“

Perfect photos in all circumstances

Light is not a problem when taking photos. With enhanced nightgraphy, the Galaxy A55 captures clear, vibrant photos even in the dark. The Galaxy A55’s advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) delivers impressive low-light landscape shots. And it’s not just landscapes that look stunning: Night portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video also help highlight people at their best.

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 offer enhanced photo features, such as optical image stabilization (OIS) and digital image stabilization for video (VDIS), ensuring photos and videos stay sharp even on the move.

Super AMOLED displays on new devices are brighter than ever. And thanks to Vision Booster, like the Galaxy A35, the Galaxy A55’s 6.6-inch(1) screen remains clear and bright in various lighting conditions.

Samsung Smart Security now protects more users

This year, Samsung is bringing one of its most innovative flagship security features, Samsung Knox Vault, to its Galaxy A series users for the first time, including the new Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Knox Vault is a hardware-based, fraud-resistant security solution from Samsung that provides comprehensive protection against hardware and software attacks. It is a private vault where sensitive data such as passwords, fingerprints, facial recognition, location, banking and account data are automatically stored, thus contributing to the protection of the most important data on the device. Private Vault detects all digital attacks and immediately blocks access to data.

For added security, the Galaxy A series offers Auto blocker, a set of additional security options. When Auto Blocker is enabled, it can block application installation from unauthorized sources, perform application security checks (2) to detect potential malware, and block software installation on the device when it is connected via a USB cable. Users also have access Dashboard Galaxy Security and Privacy, which allows them to easily monitor their data usage and revoke permissions if necessary. With Private Sharing (integrated into Quick Share), private files can be shared securely and encrypted. Users can manage recipient access rights and file expiration dates, and they can limit the number of screenshots or downloads.

The new Galaxy A series shows that Samsung is putting a lot of effort into ensuring that Galaxy devices stay secure and up-to-date for a long time. With the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, users get four generations of Android OS and One UI updates, as well as five years of security updates. This extends the life of devices with the latest Galaxy and Android features.

Seamlessly connected to the growing Samsung Galaxy ecosystem

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are fully compatible with the Galaxy ecosystem, giving users a seamless experience with other Galaxy devices. They can track their fitness goals by connecting the Galaxy Watch6 to their Galaxy A series smartphones. And with Auto Switch, incoming calls are automatically forwarded to the connected Galaxy Buds FE.

Price and Availability

Both models will be available in Belgium from March 11, 2024 and will be offered in Awesome IceBlue, Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac and Awesome Lemon colors. The Galaxy A35 is available in an 8+256 GB version at a recommended price of €449 and a 6+128 GB version at a recommended price of €379. The Galaxy A55 is available in the 8+256 GB version at a recommended price of €529 and in the 8+128 GB version at a recommended price of €479.

When purchasing the Galaxy A55, a free set of Galaxy Buds FE is included as part of the promotion which is valid from March 11, 2024 to April 30, 2024.

For more information on Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 and other Galaxy smartphones, visit Samsung Newsroom And Samsung.com.

specialty

Galaxy A55 display 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display Refresh rate up to 120 Hz Vision Booster * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.6 inches in full rectangle and 6.4 inches including rounded corners; The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera aperture. Dimensions and weight 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 g *Device weight may vary by market. attachment 5th Camera 12MP ultra-wide camera · F2.2 50MP main camera · F1.8, AF, OIS 5MP macro camera · F2.4 32MP front camera · F2.2 Memory and Storage 8GB + 128GB 8GB + 256GB *Storage options and availability may vary by provider, market or region. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. The typical value is an approximate average value, taking into account the variation in battery capacity between battery samples tested according to IEC 61960. The nominal (minimum) capacity is 4905 mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage habits and other factors. charge Android 14 A UI 6.1 Security Samsung Knox

Galaxy A35 display 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display Refresh rate up to 120 Hz Vision Booster * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.6 inches in full rectangle and 6.4 inches including rounded corners; The actual visible area is smaller due to rounded corners and camera aperture. Dimensions and weight 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2 mm, 209 grams attachment 5th Camera 8MP ultra-wide camera · F2.2 50MP main camera · F1.8, AF, OIS 5MP macro camera · F2.4 13MP front camera · F2.2 Memory and Storage 6GB + 128GB 8GB + 128GB *Storage options and availability may vary by provider, market or region. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. The typical value is an approximate average value, taking into account the variation in battery capacity between battery samples tested according to IEC 61960. The nominal (minimum) capacity is 4905 mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage habits and other factors. charge Android 14 A UI 6.1 Security Samsung Knox

* Specifications may vary by market.

* All features, specifications, specifications and other product information provided herein, including, but not limited to, product benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities, are subject to change without notice.

(1) Measured diagonally, screen size is 6.6 inches in full rectangle and 6.4 inches including rounded corners; The actual visible area is smaller due to rounded corners and camera aperture.

(2) Not currently available on models from American suppliers.