Information on all the qualifiers and draws for the Round of 16

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Moussa Diaby’s “Little Brother” Interview!

That’s good, now we know the 16 teams that have qualified for the Round of 16 of the Europa Conference League. While we already knew the eight, we were missing more than the eight that qualified for the play-offs. And after tonight’s results, we are now settled. As a reminder, LOSC will represent France in this competition after finishing first in its group.

The Round of 16 should keep us in suspense, with the matches decided by the draw which will take place this Friday, February 23. It is on RMC Sport 1 and Canal+Foot from 1pm that the 16 qualified teams will know their opponents.

All qualified for the Round of 16

Hat 1 : Lille (FRA), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR), Vitkoria Plzen (CZE), Bruges (BEL), Aston Villa (ANG), Fiorentina (ITA), PAOK (GRE), Fenerbahce (TUR)

Hat 2 : Maccabi Haifa (ISR), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Ajax (PB), Servette Genève (SUI), Olympiakos (GRE), Molde (NOR), Sturm Graz (AUT), Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)