industry. After the Australian fiasco, the Barracuda submarine’s first victory

See my news

Follow La Presse de la Manche

In the Netherlands, the naval group won against the German TKMS, holding approx 70% market share In the traditional submarine market, and Saab, Yet allied with the Dutch champion of shipbuilding, Damon.

A time in the race, Spanish of Navantia Dutch were not able to establish strong partnerships with industry.

The Naval Group’s win marks the first export success of its Barracuda submarines, of which 12 copies It was previously sold to Australia Canberra With Aukus cancels the contract for the benefit of the partnership London And Washington. Very good news, maybe a turning point, when Important for the export sector.

Beautiful people to cut The first sheet-cutting ceremony of the 3rd generation nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SNLE 3G) will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2024 at the Naval Group site in Cherbourg. At the invitation of Naval Group CEO Pierre Eric Pomlet and Technic Atom CEO Loïc Rocard, General Delegate for Armaments Emmanuel Chiva and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Nicolas Vaujour will be present at this symbolic meeting.

Instead of the Scorpin, still very successful in export (15 examples exported to four marines in the world to date, with ongoing discussions Philippines, Indonesia, Argentina or Romania), the naval group chose to offer the Netherlands’ conventional submarines, the Barracuda type.

A technology considered more “adapted” to the needs of the Royal Netherlands Navy. The Barracuda class offers extremely quiet conventional submarines, Powerful, versatile, intelligent And Durable Can be deployed far and wide.

It could be Appointed in All areas of conflictHuge weapons carrying capacity, different means of action for special forces, massive strikes towards Earth.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.