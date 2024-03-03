In Tunisia, thousands of people demonstrated against the socio-economic crisis affecting the country

Members of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) during a demonstration to condemn restrictions on trade union rights and price increases, near the Prime Minister’s office in Tunis, March 2, 2024. Jihad Abideloui / Reuters

At the call of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT), thousands of people demonstrated in front of the government headquarters in Tunis on Saturday, March 3, to protest against the deterioration of the social and economic situation. “Economic and social situation continues to deteriorate”The general secretary of the main union centre, Noureddine Tabaubi, in a speech to the demonstrators, expressed his condolences. “Failure (leaders) to formulate national policies and preferences”.

He estimated that “Social and economic dialogue was completely blocked today”Recalling that the ability of the Tunisian state to pay its external debt in 2023 “There was loss of people and shortage of basic products”. Mr. Taboubi also criticized the application “Mandates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”, at the expense of the Tunisians.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, Tunisia’s economy is stagnant with growth of just 0.4% in 2023 and the unemployment rate reached 16.4% at the end of the year. The unemployment rate at the end of 2022 was 15.2%. The country has also been rocked by political tension since the coup of President Qais Said, who gave himself full power in July 2021.

The state has a debt of 80% of its GDP

Going through a severe financial crisis, Tunis reached an agreement with the IMF for a $2 billion loan in October 2022, but negotiations stalled when the president rejected reforms recommended by the International Monetary Fund.

The Tunisian state makes a point of paying off its debt (80% of GDP), but lacks the liquidity to provide enough basic products to its population, leading to frequent shortages of flour, sugar or rice. The country is experiencing high inflation rates (around 8% annually) due to rising grain and energy prices associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Economic and social rights are the foundation of true democracy” Or “Protect Social Dialogue and Purchasing Power”According to a correspondent of Agence France-Presse on the site, can we read on Saturday on the signs displayed by the demonstrators in Tunis.

The world with AFP

