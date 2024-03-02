In the United States, two major pharmacy chains will sell the abortion pill

A Walgreens Pharmacy in Richmond, California. Justin Sullivan/AFP

Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy, two major American pharmacy chains, announced Friday 1er March, that in the coming weeks they will begin selling the abortion pill by prescription, in a handful of states where abortion is still legal.

The abortion pill is the subject of an intense legal battle launched by anti-abortion activists. Until recently, it could not be obtained in American pharmacies, but was usually obtained from certain places such as abortion clinics.

Two chains practically present in the entire country have received the necessary certification to sell mifepristone on prescription, the first of two pills taken as part of a medical abortion.

CVS Pharmacy announced plans to begin sales “in the coming weeks” in the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and says it wants to expand that possibility later “Additional states, where permitted by law”. Walgreens, for its part, announced that it would begin selling the pill. “in a week” In the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Illinois.

The group did not want to specify the number and location of the pharmacies concerned. “In the interest of pharmacist and patient safety” – A statement revealing the tension surrounding this issue. Walgreens also announced plans to expand sales “All States” Or is it “legally” possible

“Vicious attacks” from Republicans.

Abortion—whether surgical or medical—has been banned or severely restricted in nearly twenty states since the Supreme Court struck down the federal guarantee of the right in June 2022.

Since then the federal authorities have tried to use the means at their disposal to ensure that voluntary termination of pregnancy can be practiced wherever possible. In January 2023, health authorities changed regulations to allow the sale of mifepristone in pharmacies, access to which has been strictly controlled since its authorization by the American Medicines Agency (FDA) in 2000.

Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy announced plans to seek the required certification from manufacturers Danco and GenBioPro at the time. Democratic President Joe Biden welcomed Friday “Important step to ensure access to mifepristone”which can now be obtained in pharmacies, “Like any other drug”. “The stakes could not be higher for America’s women”He added, reproachfully “Vicious Attacks” Republican elected officials on the subject.

At the end of the month, the US Supreme Court must review a decision by the ultraconservative appeals court for a suspended moment, which, if upheld, would significantly reduce the number of weeks of pregnancy during which the abortion pill can be taken. and will prohibit sending it by post.

