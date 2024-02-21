In the United States, a former FBI informant admitted to disseminating false Russian information about the Bidens, according to prosecutors.

Former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, center, leaves a court in Las Vegas on Tuesday (February 20). Bizuayehu Tesfaye / Ap

When Biden and his son were prosecuted for fabricating false corruption charges, a former FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, admitted to investigators that he obtained information from people. “Associated with Russian Intelligence”American prosecutors said on Tuesday, February 20.

The former American-Israeli federal police informant, arrested Thursday in Las Vegas, is suspected of lying to the US president and his son Hunter Biden, accusing them of taking $5 million (4.65 million euros) each in bribes to allow Ukrainian gas. Company, Burisma, to avoid prosecution. According to prosecutor David Weiss and other magistrates, “False information that (Mr. Smirnov) Broadcasting is not limited to 2020. It is actively spreading new lies that could affect US elections (from 2024)After a meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November ».

“During his custodial interrogation on February 14, Smirnov admitted that officials linked to Russian intelligence were involved in spreading the story”. About Hunter Biden, prosecutors added in a court document filed in a Nevada court. In 2020, an informant confided to an FBI agent that he had a meeting with Burisma officials. “In 2015 and – or – 2016, during the Obama-Biden administration”.

Impeachment investigation against Joe Biden weakened

Members of this Ukrainian gas company later admitted that they had placed Hunter Biden on their board of directors. “By his father, to save him from all kinds of trouble”According to the informant – a service for which “They specifically paid $5 million” Each was claimed by Joe Biden and his son, Mr. Smirnov.

Mr Smirnov’s story has been used by Mr Biden’s opponents to fuel suspicions of corruption against him and his son. The right-wing has accused Joe Biden, so far without conclusive evidence, of using his influence to get his son Hunter to make dubious deals in Ukraine and China while he was Barack Obama’s vice-president (2009-2017). This is a completely fabricated story, the magistrate reiterated on Tuesday, who, according to him, is the result of false allegations “Keep Feeling Today”.

Mr. Smirnov’s accusation of passing false information to the FBI about Joe and Hunter Biden thus undermines the impeachment inquiry led by Republicans in Congress against the American president. The first parliamentary hearing was planned for the end of September 2023, during which the experts interviewed agreed that there is currently nothing to justify the President’s accusation. “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden”The Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, noted.

