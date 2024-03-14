News

In the Swiss Alps, the story of the tragedy that took six mountaineers caught in a storm

Photo of Admin Admin58 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

A group consisting of three brothers, the partner of one of them, an uncle and a cousin, left the village of Zermatt on Saturday morning.
Gabriel Monet / AFP

Five of them were found frozen to death on Sunday evening after a long search. The last one is still being searched by rescue teams.

Barely six years after the tragedy in Pigne d’Arola, a new tragedy occurred this weekend in the Swiss canton of Valais. Six climbers from the same family went missing in the storm. Five of them were found dead on Sunday evening. The last one is currently unaccounted for, still being searched for by mountain rescue teams.

“We worked around the clock to try the impossible. Sometimes we have to bow to nature.Valais police commander Christian Varone to the press recognized on Monday morning, after two days of unprecedented mobilization of rescue teams.

The group, made up of three brothers, one of them with a partner, an uncle and a cousin, set off on Saturday morning from the village of Zermatt, located below the iconic Matterhorn. They planned to reach Arola by following a route known to ski hikers, a part of which High Road» which connects Zermatt with Chamonix in France. This way…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 86% left to find.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin58 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

After the death of Alexei Navalny, Paris summoned the Russian ambassador to France

3 weeks ago

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera died in a helicopter crash

February 6, 2024

The regime gathers to collect the garbage after the neighbors burn the landfill

January 8, 2024

The UN says it has “good reason to believe” that rape was committed during the October 7 attack.

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button