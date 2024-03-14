In the Swiss Alps, the story of the tragedy that took six mountaineers caught in a storm

A group consisting of three brothers, the partner of one of them, an uncle and a cousin, left the village of Zermatt on Saturday morning.

Five of them were found frozen to death on Sunday evening after a long search. The last one is still being searched by rescue teams.

Barely six years after the tragedy in Pigne d'Arola, a new tragedy occurred this weekend in the Swiss canton of Valais. Six climbers from the same family went missing in the storm. Five of them were found dead on Sunday evening. The last one is currently unaccounted for, still being searched for by mountain rescue teams. "We worked around the clock to try the impossible. Sometimes we have to bow to nature.Valais police commander Christian Varone to the press recognized on Monday morning, after two days of unprecedented mobilization of rescue teams. The group, made up of three brothers, one of them with a partner, an uncle and a cousin, set off on Saturday morning from the village of Zermatt, located below the iconic Matterhorn. They planned to reach Arola by following a route known to ski hikers, a part of which "High Road» which connects Zermatt with Chamonix in France.

