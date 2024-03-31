JVTech News In the Middle Ages, it was common to sleep in wooden closets. The big question is why we stopped doing it

The idea of ​​sleeping in a wooden closet seems far-fetched to us today. Yet for centuries, from the Middle Ages to the early 20th century, it was a common practice in Europe. These cloth beds were popular among all social classes, from peasants to the aristocracy.

A very solid requirement

First of all, we must go back to the context of that time. Medieval houses were often simple, poorly insulated rooms. Fireplaces, the only source of heat, were not always able to ward off the bitter cold of winter. Sleeping in a wooden cupboard, a real little cocoon, provides effective protection from frost and drafts.. These compact structures also harness the body heat of their occupants, creating a more pleasant microclimate.

Then these beds were multifunctional furniture. By folding up during the day, they free up valuable space in often cramped homes. When night came, they transformed into comfortable shelters. A crucial space saver for large families sharing a living room. In addition, some wardrobe beds had built-in drawers and compartments, which functioned as chests of drawers and wardrobes, further optimizing the available space.

Privacy was also an important factor. In these often overcrowded homes, the closet bed provided a symbol of personal space, a place where one could isolate oneself from the gaze of others, read, or change out of sight. Some models may also be locked, Thus providing extra security for their belongings.

Why did we leave this closet bed?

The advent of central heating and more efficient fireplaces significantly warmed early medieval homes. The need to hide in cupboards is reduced.

Then, the 20th century saw a shift in mindset. The idea of ​​sleeping in a confined space was seen as claustrophobic and unsanitary. Cloth beds then belonged to a bygone era, and were replaced by more spacious and airy slatted frames. Developments in bedding materials and techniques have also played a role. Thicker, more comfortable mattresses require more sleeping space.

The Rise of Compact Solutions: Back to Basics?

Paradoxically, faced with the cramped conditions of modern urban apartments, we are seeing a renewed interest in compact solutions. A capsule hotel, inspired by Japanese cloth beds, is a striking example. These small modules provide minimal sleeping space, but comfortable, often at an affordable price. They appeal to young and connected customers looking for an alternative to traditional hotels.

Other innovative concepts explore optimizing space for sleep. Murphy beds, integrated into multifunctional furniture, allow you to transform an office into a bedroom in a few seconds. The micro-apartments, designed to maximize space and comfort, feature modern and designer wardrobes.

Changing lifestyles and the urgency of sustainable solutions encourage us to rethink the space dedicated to sleep. Inspired by the ingenuity of medieval wardrobe bedsToday’s concepts explore minimalism and multifunctionality.

The future of sleep may be shaping up as a recurring return to basics, where space optimization and comfort combine to create intelligent solutions tailored to the needs of our time.