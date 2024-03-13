In tears on her hospital bed, Kate Beckinsale worries internet users

Last Monday, March 11, on Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, actress Kate Beckinsale shared a touching tribute to celebrate both her mother’s birthday and this special day.

Through a series of photos and videos featuring her mother, the 50-year-old actress who is best known for her role in the film series. UnderworldA few photos are included showing her in tears sitting on a hospital bed.

In the caption accompanying these images, Beckinsale paid a lively tribute to her mother while informing her subscribers about her uncertain health status. She wrote that she felt “sick” and thanked her mother for her unwavering support.

Here is the message she shared:

“Happy birthday and British Mother’s Day to my amazing mum last week. Thank you to the people who love us and support us when things are bad and who try to make things that aren’t. And to take care of our dogs when we can’t and to help us remember the happy things when we can’t. And to come and sit with us when we are sick. You send us balloons, you hear from us and you pull us out of the well with love.

Thank you for loving us, for loving those who do, and for loving Nick, the kindest and most wonderful, and most of all for loving my mother’s ability to have fun. That’s so inspiring and beautiful… Good luck, Mom. Your fight for joy, even if you welcome tears, is a close-up experience of a warrior. I Love You

Remember that in 2019, Kate Beckinsale announced through the same publication that she suffered from a ruptured ovarian cyst.

