In Red Dead Redemption 2 the player discovers a secret island full of loot

nowadays, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains full of surprises. Even if something is discovered by other players, I don’t think any of us can put our hands on our hearts and swear that we’ve seen everything the game has to offer.

One of these mysteries involves an island full of loot, and if you’ve never stumbled upon this hidden treasure before, that will change after today. This discovery has already been covered by LordCabun, but it’s a small tidbit worth revisiting as I’m sure there are still plenty of players who have yet to benefit from this collection. You’ll start at a point equidistant on the map between Flatneck and Riggs Station, down the Dakota River. A white question mark on the map should indicate a stranger nearby, where our journey will begin.

Talk to the stranger and you’ll get a treasure map. The map will take you to the location of the Caliban headquarters. Go ahead and match the cliff face with the image on the map, then follow his instructions and get to the ridge. You’ll pass a small tent and campfire, slide down the edge of a ridge, then need to find your first pile of money as well as an additional treasure map.

The map below shows the location in Kotora Springs. When you arrive look for the nearby rock pillars and one of them will contain another card. This final map will take you to the small island of O’Creagh’s Run. A quick search should eventually yield two gold bars. LordCabun also recommends that you loot the nearby cabin. You can check out the full walkthrough below.

“People said there was treasure on the island by the lake, but I never found it. Well, I understood from your instructions. Thanks,” wrote one viewer, while another added: “Just saw this and realized I was there but didn’t bother to look at Sona haha. » You never know what you’re going to face in a Rockstar game. I can’t wait to see what GTA VI is in store.