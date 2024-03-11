In Portugal, the center-right opposition comes first in legislative elections, with the far right making strong progress

Democratic Alliance leader Luis Montenegro celebrates his party’s victory in Lisbon on March 10, 2024. Miguel Riopa / AFP

After eight years of socialist government, the Portuguese parliament is swinging to the right, buoyed by a narrow victory for the center-right opposition and a confirmed surge of the far right, during legislative elections held on Sunday 10 March.

While only four seats in foreign constituencies were not yet allocated, the Democratic Alliance (AD), led by 51-year-old Luis Montenegro, won 29.49% of the vote and 79 deputies out of a total of 230. The Samajwadi Party (PS), which won an absolute majority in 2022 with a score of 41.4%, now comes second with 28.66% of the votes and 77 seats. The result therefore does not allow the winner alone to form an absolute majority of at least 116 elected officials, even in coalition with a small liberal party that came fourth with 5% of the vote and eight seats.

Luis Montenegro, leader of a conservative coalition made up of his Social Democratic Party (PSD), the right-wing Democratic and Social Center and Popular Party and a small monarchist party, still claimed victory. “Indispensable”Said he wanted to rule with “Relative Majority” A reaffirmation of refusal to rule the country in parliament and with the support of the far right. “I made a commitment during the election campaign and of course, I will keep my word”He assured.

Far-right party four times as many seats

The populist Chega (Enough) party, led by 41-year-old André Ventura, more than doubled its score with 18% of the vote (compared to 7.2% during the previous legislative elections in January 2022). In terms of the number of seats, the anti-system formation established in 2019 quadrupled its representation from 12 to 48 deputies, thus consolidating its rank as the third political party in the country, an increase marked by high participation even following the election, and due to outgoing Prime Minister Antonio Costa. By resigning, those involved in corruption scandals did not seek a new mandate.

“Chega asked to be the focal point of the political system and achieved this goal”After the greeting Mr. Ventura was welcomed “An absolutely historic result” and said to himself “Available” for “Give Portugal a stable government” inside“Strong Majority on the Right”.

Andre Ventura, leader of the Chega party, reacts after the results of the legislative elections, March 11, 2024, in Lisbon. Pedro Rocha / Reuters

The new breakthrough for the far right comes as Portugal celebrates its 50th next monthE Anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, which ended the fascist dictatorship and thirteen years of colonial wars. In his meteoric rise, this law professor and fervent Catholic, who became known as a debater on a television set dedicated to football, was inspired by speeches against corruption, immigration and minorities. In addition to the doubts that led to Antonio Costa’s resignation, Mr. Ventura also emphasized during the campaign an increase in immigration to Portugal, which has seen its foreign population double in five years.

“Communication” and “Responsibilities”

After Mr. Costa’s departure, the PS regrouped around its left wing, 46-year-old former minister Pedro Nuno Santos. “Despite the minimal difference between us and AD, (…) We have not won the election and we will go to protest., he admitted. More ambiguously, he said his party would not block the formation of a centre-right minority government, but dropped a threat to vote against his next budget.

Despite fiscal consolidation, growth above the European average and unemployment at its lowest levels, the outgoing socialist government’s record was marred by inflation, dysfunction in hospitals and schools, then a major housing crisis.

During the campaign, centre-right opposition leader Luis Montenegro – a longtime MP and then parliamentary group leader when his party was in power (2011–2015) – pledged to cut taxes to boost growth, while saying he wanted to reform. Public services.

“We are ready to begin the reign” and for “Policy Change”He said this while addressing activists at a hotel in Lisbon. “It is with a high sense of responsibility that I inform the President of the Republic of our desire to govern”he added. “Our policy must be implemented through dialogue”Added the winner of these elections by calling “Parties to discharge their obligations”Starting with the socialists who went into protest.

