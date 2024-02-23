In pictures, in pictures. At least four dead and dozens injured after fire engulfs 14-story building in Valencia

This Thursday, February 22, a building fire broke out at the end of the day in Espace Valence, causing at least four deaths and dozens of injuries.

At least four people died and dozens were injured in a fire that broke out in a fourteen-story residential building in Valencia, southeast of Spain, this Thursday, February 22, our colleagues report. the world.

According to emergency services, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building in the El Campanar district, where about 450 people live, before spreading to other floors.

138 apartments were engulfed in flames

Television images showed flames engulfing the building, billowing thick black smoke. None of the building’s 138 apartments escaped the flames.

The first images of the fire that engulfed a 14-story building in the Campanar neighborhood of Valencia.

For now, Jorge Suarez Torres, deputy director of emergencies in the Valencia region, indicates that 14 people, including a 7-year-old child, were treated for injuries of varying degrees, and 12 of them were transferred to tertiary hospitals in Spain. the largest city. There are six firefighters, “Which underlines the magnitude of the work they are doing”, Refers to Jorge Suarez Torres.

Polyurethane coating of the facade in question

Twenty-two teams of firefighters were dispatched to the spot to douse the fire, the origin of which is currently unknown.

Questioned on regional television A Punt, the number two of the Regional Association of Industrial Engineers (COGITI), Esther Puchdes, questioned the presence on the facade of polyurethane coating, which is highly flammable.

Disappointment and unity

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said “Depressed by terrible fire in a building in Valencia”On X.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he had made an offer to the local authorities

The Socialist leader indicated that he had made an offer to the local authorities “All Help Needed” on the part of the Central State and its transmission “Unity for all affected”

In a tweet, the Spanish royal palace announced the follow-up "with concern" and provided support to firefighting and emergency services.

In a tweet, the Spanish royal palace announced the follow-up “with concern” Provided support to firefighting and emergency services.