In need of ammunition, Zelensky and his army desperately – liberation

After the loss of Avdivka, the Ukrainian army is out of ammunition and time is running out to prepare for new Russian attacks. After two years of conflict, the population is showing signs of fatigue.

Ukrainian holding Donbass, but for how long? Gradually, Vladimir Putin’s army is implementing its plan for the complete conquest of the administrative regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, one of its war objectives. After a brutal four-month siege, Kyiv’s last two bastions in Donetsk region, Kyiv’s last two bastions in Donetsk region, sought to pull the ‘axis of progress’, then to tighten its grip on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, relentlessly clearing acres of ravaged territory like the town of Avdivka, which Ukraine conceded on Saturday. As the war enters its third year on Saturday, a real race against time begins, the Ukrainian army is reorganizing its defense lines in the east, suffering from a shortage of artillery shells and weapons, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to address. Compatriots to express its strategy on Sunday. On Thursday evening, Elysee announced the holding of a conference on aid to Ukraine in Paris on Monday.

Time is running out for Moscow ahead of the mock presidential election on March 15. A vote with ready results, during which the authorities want to show some successes on the ground. Thus, the sad ruins of Avadivka, the first symbolic success of