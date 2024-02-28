In Michigan, wins and caveats for Biden and Trump

Election night, February 27, followed closely in the key state of Michigan, with Republican and Democratic primaries for the later year’s presidential election. Joe Biden and Donald Trump won in their respective camps, surprisingly, but not without questions.

In Michigan, Joe Biden and Donald Trump were favorites in their respective primaries and won by wide margins. In general, their very flattering scores should authorize them a certain form of triumphalism. However, this is not the case, as there are downsides to this win.

The threat of votes Committed » For Biden

For Joe Biden, it is The vote says ” Committed ” (“without engagement”) Which makes a groan. This prospect has been pushed, especially by young people and by Arab-Muslim Americans — particularly numerous in Michigan — unhappy with its support for Israel in the war on Gaza. Most Viral wanted to send a strong and clear message, and they succeeded.



Primary in Michigan, February 27, 2024: Natalia Latif, an activist for the pressure group “Uncommitted”, is campaigning in Dearborn. REUTERS – Rebecca Cook

With one quarter of the ballots counted, the number of votes “ Committed » was already beyond its normal levels. And the president will have to take this into consideration to bring these voters back to him in November. It is no coincidence that he changes his tone and repeats that he works on a A ceasefire in the Middle East.

As the number of civilian casualties rises in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Joe Biden has seen his support decline significantly among Muslims and Arab Americans, an electorate that was crucial to his victory over Donald Trump in 2020. The Democratic leader just won this. Four years ago the industrial state in the north of the country by 150,000 votes, recallsFrance Media Agency.

The Thorn Nikki Haley

Despite the big win, Donald Trump also has problems. A problem is called Nikki Haley. Despite repeated defeats, the candidate persists, and so do his followers. Although Nikki Haley has virtually no chance of winning the Republican nomination, she and her supporters still represent about a third of the Republican Party. Donald Trump will have to work to convince them too.