The country is facing a serious infection caused by Streptococcal A bacteria. The government is calling for a resumption of deterrent gestures.

Japan is worried about the recent increase in cases infection of Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (TSSS), a form of severe infection caused by group A streptococci (GAS). Between the start of the year and 13 March, the country reported 474 cases of SCTS: this is more than half of all cases of SCTS reported in Japan in 2023 (941 in total).

Most infections caused by GAS are mild, such as angina and impetigo. But SCTS, which releases toxins that can cause organ failure, is fatal in about one in three cases, according to the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the end of the Kovid-19 pandemic, “The number of patients with respiratory tract infections has increased in various countries, including Japan”, Japan is not the only country affected by SCTS, Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said during his regular press briefing on Friday, March 22.

Europe, North America and Australia have also seen waves of invasive group A streptococcal infections in 2022-2023. GAS is transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact (nasal secretions, skin lesions).

In January, Japan’s health minister had already called on the population to continue using preventive measures, such as washing hands regularly and wearing masks in busy public places.

Pyongyang refused to host the Japanese football team

North Korea informed Japan on Thursday that it will not be able to host a match between their two qualifying teams for the 2026 World Cup on its soil, which was initially scheduled for next Tuesday, according to the Japan Football Federation.

Pyongyang did not specify the cause, but according to Japanese news agency Kyodo, the SCTS epidemic in Japan is believed to be the cause. The match will be played at a neutral ground at a later date, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Friday.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on Pyongyang’s surprise move on Friday, but stressed that Japan is not the only country affected by the SCTS.