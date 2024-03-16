In Indra, the last French manufacturer of aluminum rims is once again in turmoil

At the Paris Auto Show, October 2, 2014. Miguel Medina / AFP

After its takeover in 2022 by the company EDS, the Imperiale Wheels Company, which employs 180 workers in the Martinieri industrial zone, near Chateauroux (Indre), is once again at risk. He filed for bankruptcy on February 22, declaring himself to have ceased payments to the Commercial Court. A new buyer is expected on April 18.

The stakes are high: the preservation of Imperials wheels symbolizes the assertion of this industrial sovereignty, “Essential to France’s Strategic Autonomy”, And important to the Centre-Val de Loire region, rich in aeronautics, arms and automobile subcontractors, according to the government. To its President (PS), Francois Bonneau: “ There is no point in panicking about the massive arrival of Chinese electric vehicles if we can’t manufacture the rims in France, a basic element of the car. Besides, we are talking about light wheels here to reduce the weight of the vehicles. Car manufacturers must be more committed, do everything to ensure that this forward-looking project can come to fruition and how employee knowledge is preserved. »

The region paid the entire 5 million euros promised during the rescue plan, the same amount as buyer Emile de Serio, president of French foundry group Saint Jean Industries. But the state was the main investor, disbursing 29 million euros of the 40 million euros provided. The buyer also benefited from a 7 million euro loan as part of the Avenir Automobile Fund, which is provided by French manufacturers and aims to support equipment manufacturers in the sector.

All of this windfall was used to finance payroll and acquire machines to design one of the planned eight new production lines: a high-tech tool that made it possible to increase the production rate and quality of the rims, while reducing costs. Volume of production and waste. Hopes of opening seven other lines by June have been dashed due to lack of funds. Employees were also placed on partial unemployment.

The buyer is actively seeking

While recognizing the impact of increased electricity and raw material costs on the company’s cash flow, Indra’s prefect, Thibault Lanxde, a former entrepreneur and former vice-president of Medef, regrets what he says is poor management by the buyer. It observed during a series of emergency meetings from the summer of 2023. Mr. Lanxday raises the question “Slippage and changes in strategy that are no longer consistent with its means of disposal”. If old, dilapidated production lines allow Imperials Wheels to honor all orders from historic customers Renault and Stellantis, the prefect condemns it. “Additional client commitments never occurred.” It was about Tesla, Land Rover and Porsche. Employees, for their part, from administrators to absent subscribers, lament the management’s disinclination towards dialogue. “Workers are resilient, but burned out”Summarizes the prefect.

