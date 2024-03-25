In hiding, former Corista lawmaker Rony Allega questioned Ecuador’s attorney general, who compared him to Pablo Escobar.

Ronnie Allega is one of 52 defendants in the Metastasis case.

(From Quito, Ecuador) – Former Corismo Assemblyman, Ronnie Allegahas promised to release 1,500 chats it claims were with state attorneys general, Diana Salazar. He Procedures were performed for metastasis cases And he’s now in hiding, because he has an arrest warrant, with prosecutors describing Salazar as “a true accomplice and the biggest cover-up of organized crime.”

In a video posted on his X account, Allega indicated that since 2021 he has had “regular, personal and intimate” conversations with prosecutor Salazar. That communication happened in the app limitedAccording to Allega, because they “as She used her power and access to information to coerce, harass, intimidate and extort this.” According to the former legislator, the dialogue with the prosecutor began when he was promoting the investigation of the INA papers from the legislature, as the cases involving former president Lenin Moreno and his family are known.

Allega showed some excerpts of the conversation. In a message sent by the prosecutor regarding the killing of Fernando Villavicencio, it reads: “Actually, they were the leaders of Los Lobos. But beware, those who killed FV (Fernando Villavicencio) were Los Lobos.

Financial Salazar Answered Allega with publication in x And he made an analogy about the history of Colombia: “It took him 3 months to use the strategy that Pablo Escobar applied at that time. (…) Make no mistake, Mr. Defendant, Citizens know very well that fugitives are coming for me“

Diana Salazar refers to former senator and former Colombian Minister of Justice Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, who was assassinated on April 30, 1984. Infobae column: “Lara Bonilla, in her duties as prosecutor, was persecuted and defamed by the intense apparatus of harassment and propaganda of the Congress. Pablo Escobar and is promoted by a political party represented in the Colombian Congress and by various media outlets. Lara Bonilla was said to be a CIA operative, financed by drug trafficking, an extortionist, and there was an unsuccessful attempt to remove him from office in the Colombian legislature. They interviewed Pablo Escobar and presented him as a man of peace, a progressive patron and philanthropist, an enemy of US imperialism, who opposed the extradition of Colombians to defend the country’s sovereignty.”

A message from Ecuador’s Attorney General, Diana Salazar, on questions about former assemblymen who are fugitives from justice (Twitter)

Ronnie Allega, 39, has had a political career since his participation in the defunct Alianza PAIS movement in 2006. He has held several public positions, including as a legislator in the National Assembly as a representative of the Union por la Esperanza (UNES) since 2021. During his time as a legislator, he clashed with other politicians, including Fernando Villavicencio. The slain politician alleged that Alega and other assembly members were planning to kill him hitman style – the way he was shot last August. In addition to Aleaga, Villavicenció directed Pablo MuentesChristian Social Party, arrested and investigated today Purge case.

Ronnie Allega, former lawmaker, Latin King, fugitive and linked to the Metastasis case. (REUTERS/Karen Toro)

Allega was part of the Latin Kings, one of which went through gang processing Peace and Legitimacy During the government of former President Rafael Correa.

In the Metastasis case, Allega is referred to as a “Russian” in a conversation with drug trafficker Leandro Noreiro, suggesting that he may be involved in criminal activities to benefit the drug trafficker.

The politician has denied the allegations and described the investigation against him as “persecution” by the prosecutor’s office. According to migrant movement reports by the judicial police, Aleaga left the country on December 26, 2023, bound for Colombia’s Pasta. During the charging hearing, Allega claimed to have important information to share and asked that he not be kept in preventive detention. However, Judge Felipe Cordova Decided to comply with the request of the prosecutor’s office and seek support from Interpol to find the former Koresta lawmaker.Which former President Rafael Correa has mentioned as a source of great pride.

Fernando Villavicencio and “photo of big tits.” (X/Gene Cano)

As indicated Salazar At the hearing, against the money laundering process Norero And with the release of “Photo of breasts” as Villavicencio Name a photograph that shows Allega with Jordan in a pool in MiamiNow those who have been prosecuted are starting to worry, especially Xavier Jordan who has launched a judicial persecution of all media investigating his illegal activities: “The purpose of his (Ronnie Allegany’s) participation was to silence the person who represented the greatest source of revelations of his criminal activities: Fernando Villavicencio.” said the Attorney General.

“Alega made sure to silence voices capable of disrupting this criminal activity,” prosecutor Salazar said, highlighting that, as a legislator, Alega tried to obtain privileged information to favor Jordan: “He was not there to review the laws, but to adapt them. was a strategy to persecute their opponents, to silence them,” he said.