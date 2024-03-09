In Cambridge, a pro-Palestine activist tags and slashes a portrait of Lord Balfour.

An activist was pictured throwing and tearing up a portrait of a former British minister who made a 1917 statement expressing Britain’s support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

After an environmentalist cause, Palestine: A painting was damaged in the name of the conflict between Hamas and Israel. An activist from the Palestine Action group tore down a portrait of Lord Arthur Balfour at Cambridge University this Friday, March 8. The figure depicted in the painting is a former British minister who wrote a statement in 1917 expressing support for the establishment of Britain. “National Home for the Jewish People” in Palestine.

In a video posted online by the group, the police confirmed the incident and said they had launched an investigation. “No arrests have been made at this stage.”she said in a press release.

In a statement sent to AFP, Trinity College “Regrets the damage to the portrait (…) during public opening hours” of establishment.

“Ethnic Cleansing”

In a press release, Palestine Action believes that this act “The publication of the Balfour Declaration in 1917 symbolized the bloodshed of the Palestinian people” And condemns the Israeli military operation launched by Israel in Gaza in response to a bloody Hamas attack on October 7, which killed at least 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on sources.

After five months of devastating war, 30,878 people have died in Gaza, according to Islamic Movement officials, and 1.7 million residents have been displaced by the fighting, according to the UN. The Balfour Declaration, dated November 2, 1917, is considered an important milestone leading to the creation of Israel in 1948.

Realizing the Zionist goal of making Palestinian communities, towns, villages, farms and ancestral lands their “home”, the British began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine., condemns the Palestine action in its press release. The Balfour Declaration, addressed to Lord Walter Rothschild, a prominent British Zionist, also invoked. “nothing” not to be “Actions which may violate the civil and religious rights of non-Jewish communities in Palestine or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country”.

Palestine Action describes itself as one “Direct Action Network” The purpose of which is to condemn “British Complicity” with the State of Israel, particularly its arms sales. In October, activists covered the facade of the BBC headquarters in London with red paint, and in January, six members of the group were arrested on suspicion of attempting to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.