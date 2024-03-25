In Argentina, Javier Miley accused of “revisionism” during a march commemorating the dictatorship

Luis Robio/AFP Luis Robio/AFP Hundreds of people hold a large banner with pictures of those who disappeared during the military dictatorship (1976-1983) in Buenos Aires on March 24, 2023.

International – “More than ever, never more! » In their thousands, Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires and other provincial towns this Sunday, March 24, a day of remembrance for the victims of the military dictatorship (1976-83). The march was met with accusations of revisionism by the far-right government led by Javier Milli.

For long hours, the center of Buenos Aires was paralyzed, several avenues leading to the symbolic Plaza de Mayo filled with human tides in one of the most followed gatherings in recent years. “Memorial Day”, As you can see in the pictures below.

Reading this content may place cookies by the third party operator hosting them. Taking into account the preferences you have expressed regarding the placement of cookies, we have blocked the display of this content. If you wish to access it, you must accept the “Third Party Content” category of cookies by clicking the button below. Play the video

Reading this content may place cookies by the third party operator hosting them. Taking into account the preferences you have expressed regarding the placement of cookies, we have blocked the display of this content. If you wish to access it, you must accept the “Third Party Content” category of cookies by clicking the button below. Play the video

This March 24 certainly commemorates the 1976 coup that brought the military junta to power, in which 30,000 people were killed and disappeared, according to human rights organizations.

A Competitive Assessment of Authoritarianism

An assessment now increasingly openly contested by the executive of President Javier Millais (he speaks of less than 9,000) and his Vice-President Victoria Villaruel, who is close to military circles (daughter and niece of officers, one of whom was concerned for him. role under dictatorship).

Contested in the name of “The Whole Truth”a “Remembering and Justice for All”A reference to the victims of the far-left guerrillas of the 1970s. “war”So, (between the state and the guerrillas) with him “Extra”According to this reading of power, more than authoritarianism.

“30,000 indeed!” », “Everything is stored in memory!” » “Yes to memory, no to fear!” », “Yes for the right, no for the right”, displayed banners and placards on Sunday, with portraits of the missing people held at arm’s length. Other marches were organized in provincial towns.

Accusing the government of “negativity”.

To mark this “Memorial Day”The government released a twelve-minute video, in which it explains “his version” Talks about the toll of the dictatorship, the victims of the former guerrillas, and once again contests the toll of 30,000 victims. He cites a former guerrilla in this sense, who affirmed that he himself made up the figure of 30,000.

“We reject the government’s denial and apology for state terrorism. There were 30,000 of them! » Human rights activist and 1980 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Pérez Esquivel (92) responded to the crowd gathered in the Plaza de Mayo on Sunday.

“Today more than ever, we must defend the memory and take to the streets regarding the violence perpetrated by this government”Maria Ginni, a 31-year-old protester, told AFP. “We must support these mothers and grandmothers (disappeared) who fought in their time”.

These mothers, and survivors of grandmothers, are the stars of March 24 every year, such as Estella di Carloto (93 years old), founder of grandmothers, mother of a missing person and who in 2014 found her grandson, one of whom is this “Stolen Children” Under the dictatorship.

Claimed to be missing again

“We are nobody’s enemy”She confirmed on Sunday. “But faced with a government that offends us (…), people are clearer than ever”, she added. Before launching to the crowd, a few meters away from the Casa Rosada (the Presidency): “We continue to demand where are the bodies of our missing people”.

Since trials resumed in 2006 for crimes under the dictatorship, following amnesties in 1990, 1,176 people have been convicted, 661 are currently in detention, and 79 are on trial, according to justice data.

In the March 24 march, traditionally a family, festive and rather apolitical event, – well-followed by the left, major union centers were also involved for the first time this year, in the context of a shock wave of austerity for three months. Millay’s ultraliberal government, to fight chronic inflation (211% in 2023).

Hence a decidedly more political tone on Sunday, and the flowering of slogans and slogans that reflect the social conflict that threatens, against a backdrop of strangled purchasing power (-18% in two months) and poverty approaching 50% of the population.

See also on HuffPost :