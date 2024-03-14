In Allier, a lithium mine project illustrates the gap between two visions of ecology

It’s hard to imagine, when we reach the summit of La Boss, that France’s energy future is at stake here. In the middle of a forest that rises to an altitude of 720 meters, the site overlooks the town of Achassiers (Allier), where there is a kaolin mine, whose operator, the Emeris company, wants to make the center key to the transition. Under the all-electric kaolin, clay rock, we find lithium. This is where the first French mine for this strategic metal could be born, which the company hopes to open in 2028.

But be careful: “This mining project is not just a local issue”, warn Thierry Panchaud and Jacques Morissot, members of the residents’ collective Let’s Preserve the Collets Forest. On Tuesday March 12, just hours before the first meeting of the public debate that will last four months, two men set the tone: “This project is a symbol. It is a symbol of the direction our country will take for at least the next 25-30 years.”

“No to mine, neither here, nor elsewhere”

To express their reservations, the two activists met in the parking lot of the Wolframines Museum. Among the beech trees, the wooden building celebrates the geological richness of this corner of the Auvergne, which has two divisions and two watersheds. In the distance, a discreet fence separates Emerys Field from the rest of the forest. Here, the company estimates it can extract about 34,000 tonnes of lithium per year. Enough to produce batteries for 700,000 “clean” vehicles and at the same time guarantee the energy sovereignty of France, which today is largely dependent on China for this rare mineral. However, the two residents struggle to believe in the promise of a transition that will slowly decarbonize transport.





A kaolin quarry in Echassières (Allier), below which, on January 17, 2024, lies a lithium deposit that the Emerys company intends to exploit. (Hassan Ayadi/AFP)

“Threat to water resources, threat to biodiversity, health, chemical pollution, post-mining concerns…” Jacques Morissot compiled a list of the fears that animate environmentalists here, ensuring at his 68-year-old height that he is not one of them. “Grumpy old people who oppose everything” : “Of course we are in favor of renewable energy”, Underlines retirement.

But according to him, “If going all-electric means continuing this constant rush and not questioning the social model that got us here, then we’re going to keep running into a wall. Even if we get there in a Tesla.” Watchword: “No to mine, neither here, nor elsewhere”Cue two men, who refute the idea that there will be an electric car “The Only Solution” To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector. “Don’t worry, here in rural areas, everyone needs a car, we know the challenges of mobility”assures Thierry Panchaud, with a nod of his head in the direction of his old lady “Thermal”Park on gravel.

“This is not a question of forming an opinion for or against opening the first lithium mine in France. It is really a question of asking the question. : Lithium mine, for what ?” Thierry Panchaud, member of Citizen Collective Preserve the Collets Forest at franceinfo

That same evening, to talk about it, Thierry Panchaud drove an hour from La Boss to Moulins where, at 6 p.m., the first meeting was held as part of a public debate on the project. Even if he is sure that this meeting will not address “The bottom of the problem”.

This use of lithium is the “right” of car manufacturers

About 150 people have already taken their places in a village hall in Allier Prefecture, where the first of a series of debates and forums organized by the National Commission for Public Debate is being held. The configuration – chairs set in two groups, facing each other – also calls for an exchange. Gathered at the far end of the room, Emery’s representatives announce the key points of their plan over the microphone. “Before forming an opinion on a project, it is important to form an opinion on the context”, started by Alan Part, vice president of lithium projects at the French multinational company. This evening, he is responsible for convincing the audience of the merits of Emily, a nickname for a huge project. “Copy” And also “Essential to meet the challenge of climate crisis”. An ironic remark or sigh arises here and there. A flag from the Protect the Collets Forest Collective was displayed on the chair. It quickly becomes clear that there is no intention of discussion among the participants.

Those who made the trip came to challenge the arguments of multinational companies and question, beyond the mining of the future, a vision of the fight against global warming in which they did not recognize. By way of reference, they emphasize instead “Transcending Planetary Limits”, “Usage Conflicts for Access to Water in Times of Drought”., “What shall we leave for future generations” or the absence of a word “restraint” On the discussion menu.

“Can you promise that lithium won’t be used to make electric SUVs?” asks one participant. “This project in no way contradicts the reflection of our way of life”In response, Allen assured Parten, the extraction company was soon forced to accept “No Jurisdiction over Use of Extracted Lithium.” “It is the prerogative of the sector” The automobile, he continues, guarantees the presumed good intentions of manufacturers. Yellow sighs and laughter in the room. “How can I trust you?”The latter, insists the participant, is skeptical about the real weight of this public debate.

Fear of a pre-written result

The insistence of the debate chair, Mathias Borissoux, loyal master diplomat and microphone passer, is not enough. “Nothing Defined, Nothing Determined”, He insists, while the participants often point out, that the report he will submit at the end of the discussion has no binding effect on Emerys.

“We cannot stress this enough : The project is discussed at the right time. It is at the pre-feasibility stage, i.e. before submission of administrative authorization requests.” Matthias Borissoux President of the Public Debate on Lithium Mining at franceinfo

An interview given to a local daily the mountain, on February 1, the prefect of Allier reinforced the opponents’ fears. Pascale Trimbach does not hide her enthusiasm for a project “historical” And “Extremely Positive”. In these conditions, activists fear that the episode of the Citizens’ Climate Convention will be replayed: at the end of this initiative launched by Emmanuel Macron, during which 150 citizens delivered proposals aimed at environmental justice and social reconciliation, there were only a few ideas. has been included in the Act.





Mathias Borissoux, president of the public debate on the lithium mine project, speaks during the first public meeting in Moulins (Allier), in front of Alain Partey, vice president of the Emerys company, on March 12, 2024. (Marie-Adelaide Sigacz / Franceinfo)

So, at the local level, mistrust is palpable. “As citizens, we are regularly asked for our opinion, but it is clear that later, we sit on it”Sophie says, “Resident of Territory” Acclaimed by the audience.

Echassières and Sainte-Soline, “equal demand”

“In any new project, it’s normal to have questions”Allan Parte estimated, discussions continued to the village hall gates. “Not everyone has the same level of information and we are committed to doing what is necessary in terms of transparency and education”It assures. “Imaris is in its role, it is a private company, it defends its project”notes Michel Petit, vice-president of the departmental branch of the France Nature Environment Association. “What worries me is the fact that public authorities and elected officials have not bothered to come and discuss. Who is concerned about the way society is organized, if not them?”

Outside, Thierry Panchaud, a member of the Preservation La Forêt des Collets, fumes as he puffs, despondently, on a rolled cigarette. More phlegmatic under his hat, another participant – also named Thierry – is no less disappointed: “I came into this discussion earlier with the suspicion that the dice were loaded. I’m going out this evening determined.”, it slips away. He doubts that his exchange is possible “While the situation is becoming more and more radical”Not for workers, he says. “But those who demonize them and call those who oppose the project ‘eco-terrorists'”.

The megabasin in Sainte-Soline (Deux Sèvres), the A69 motorway project in Saix (Tarn), the lithium mine in Echassières… “This consolidation is part of the same demand”It warrants, and in a movement that does not separate the question of water, the question of energy or biodiversity.

Earlier, in the fresh air of the Collets forest, Thierry Panchaud had made a similar observation: “Public authorities insist that the environmental organizations that oppose these projects are against ecology. That is nonsense. It is not an argument, but a way of seizing the debate.” as soon as possible They have until early July to close the public debate to restore dialogue.