In a surprise meeting, Arevalo and Biden talk about democracy and the fight against corruption

President Bernardo Arevalo held a surprise meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden this Monday, where they discussed the bilateral agenda, the fight against corruption and the defense of democracy, among other issues.

the latter @POTUS We share our democratic profession and fight against corruption. We are united by this desire, which leads us today to work to defend freedom and those who attack freedom and threats to peace. President Biden, thank you for demonstrating… pic.twitter.com/5xDW4LyLNH — Bernardo Arevalo (@BArevalodeLeon) March 26, 2024

The meeting was organized and subject to the agenda of the American President and was held in an atmosphere of cordiality.

Today, I welcomed President Arevalo to the White House to personally congratulate him on his inauguration and to reiterate our commitment to a strong partnership between the United States and Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/db8NbRv64E —President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2024

In the morning, the President of Guatemala met with Vice President Kamala Harris, who told Arevalo that it was important to fight corruption, so that investments could be made to grow the Guatemalan economy.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need to guarantee human rights and reduce the violence that drives people to migrate.

With information from Heidi Quino