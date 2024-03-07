In 2023, Sony and PlayStation will generate $30 billion in revenue... and that's almost as much as Microsoft and Nintendo combined!

As 2024 enters its third month, it is time to take stock of the previous year. Adding the results from the different quarters, we know that Sony and PlayStation generated $30 billion in revenue, almost as much as Microsoft and Nintendo combined.

Sony and PlayStation crush the competition in 2023…

If this was not necessary a few years ago, it must be admitted that the business strategies of the three big names in the industry are now very different. Nintendo Focusing on its original console and very mainstream games, Microsoft eschewing console sales in favor of a policy more focused on the acquisition of diverse and diverse studios and the promotion of its subscription game service, and Sony Focusing on its famous premium exclusives that have made the Japanese manufacturer famous. While each of these three methods is certainly successful, they are not necessarily aimed at the same type of players, and It must be admitted that one of them gives more than guaranteed results.

Credits: TweakTown

Now that the year 2023 is well and truly over, it’s time to really take stock of the results of the industry’s leading manufacturers.. In an article from our colleagues at TweaktownSo we learn it Sony emerges as the big winner of the year in terms of revenue not less than 30.120 billion dollars.in front of 18,128 for Microsoft And 12,080 for Nintendo. In other words, Microsoft and Nintendo combined generated roughly the same amount as Sony and PlayStation. A real feat that shows that Sony’s strategy is working, even if Microsoft and Nintendo are far from failing in their year.

… That doesn’t stop them from mass layoffs

If Sony fans can easily dismiss this figure with a bang, it should be remembered that it is not enough to indicate the good health of the company. Indeed, to determine the real profit it is first necessary to put it in competition with the costs of the year, which may well change some placements on the podium. In addition, While PlayStation posted over $30 billion in revenue, that didn’t seem to stop them from laying off 8% of their workforce, or less than 900 people in total.. A review was also shared by Microsoft Who didn’t hesitate despite Activision-Blizzard’s “Purchase of the Century” and $18 billion in revenue. Lay off 8% of their workforce, or 1,900 people.

In the end, even if they are last on the podium for revenue generated in 2023, only Nintendo is still coming out of a terrible period of massive layoffs.. From there to say that they have emerged victorious in the year 2023, we leave it to you to draw this conclusion according to your own expectations. One thing is for sure, things are likely to change for all three manufacturers this year. People are still eagerly awaiting the announcement of a possible replacement for the Nintendo Switch, and some rumors are also emerging about a possible PlayStation 5 Pro. For their part, Microsoft has also confirmed that they are working on their new hardware in addition to continuing their Game Pass expansion strategy. Whether these strategies will continue to pay off in 2024 remains to be seen.