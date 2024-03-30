Improving player experience and esports in the MENA region

There are some changes coming this year that will affect players in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA region). LoL Esports teams and Teamfight Tactics (TFT) esports players will be able to compete in the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh this summer, League of Legends will soon be localized into Arabic, and we’ll be launching new servers. The Middle East in 2024.

Participate in EWS

Since EWS is not an official LoL Esports event, Riot will not be involved in the production or selection of the teams that will compete. That being said, we know that the League and TFT’s presence at an international esports event in Saudi Arabia may raise some questions. Our goal for this region, and this is true for all regions, is to make informed decisions to provide a better experience for players around the world.

The choice to participate in EWC despite LoL Esports’ busy competitive schedule comes after much thought about our responsibility to thoughtfully explore marketing and business opportunities for esports teams and players, but the event may also have an impact on players in the MENA region. We chose to participate in this competition for several reasons:

An enriching esports experience for fans

At the Esports World Cup, TFT and League will join more than 20 of the world’s biggest sports to create a new gaming experience for players around the world. These e-sports events that mix many games and genres are unique moments where fans of all kinds of sports can meet.

Players from the MENA region, as well as rioters who live and work there, told us how important it is for them to see their favorite teams from around the world compete live in a major tournament hosted in their region. We believe that supporting these types of experiences is an important part of our mission to improve conditions for players.

Opportunity for professional teams and players

We also see that many esports organizations and players are facing financial difficulties at the moment. That’s why we didn’t want to prevent esports teams and players from participating in the huge opportunity, both financially and in brand building. EWC offers not only the opportunity to participate in international competition, but also the opportunity to win a significant share of the prize pool, which promotes better financial stability.

As for the future of esports competitions, we believe that international events organized by third parties will play a big role, just like in the early days of the league. Community members have expressed a desire to see more international matches and the event is part of a wider strategy to add high-profile tournaments to the esports calendar.

In 2023, events like the Asian Games and the Red Bull League of It’s On have been significant for teams, players and fans. We will take advantage of this first participation in the EWC to evaluate the overall experience of the tournament and the benefits for professional teams. This will allow us to better understand the value of EWC to players around the world.

Improved player experience

Riot and League of Legends were developed with the goal of providing the best possible gaming experience to players around the world. That’s why we have more than 20 offices around the world, most of which focus on publishing initiatives in their region. Although our Dubai office has been working very efficiently on the release since 2018, when it comes to the game, we haven’t provided the best League of Legends experience to players in the MENA region.

In 2019, we promised players in the MENA region that we would localize League of Legends into Arabic. It was therefore time to review the situation, but we are pleased to announce that this summer a long-standing promise will come to fruition. In addition to ensuring that the champions’ linguistic nuances and voice acting were accurate, we also worked on technical aspects, such as redesigning the game interface so that text can be read from right to left. We know it took a long time, but we’re almost there! To support Arabic localization, we are also preparing to launch local servers in the Middle East. No one likes to miss a certain shot or have their pick stolen from the carousel, which is why we’re excited to announce that players in the Middle East will soon (™) be able to play League and TFT with significantly more ping reduction.

We would like to thank all the players in the MENA region who have patiently waited for us to bring more local league experience to their region. We also understand that not all players will follow the Esports World Cup (a choice we understand and respect), but we believe the impact this event can have on esports teams, professional players and players in the MENA region is relevant to our participation. Makes.