Imperiale Wheels, the last French rim manufacturer, went bankrupt again

Will Imperiale’s Wheel, the only French automobile rim production site employing 180 workers, be wiped off the economic map? While the government’s stated priority from 2020 is France’s forced market reindustrialisation, the symbol would be sad for the two ministers concerned, Bruno Le Maire and Roland Lescure, if the process ends. The Commercial Court of Villefranche sur Saône (69), where the shareholder, Saint-Jean Industries is headquartered, on February 22 placed the company Imperiales Wheels into receivership with a six-month observation period.

In a sign of the excitement reigning at the highest levels, several Bercy officials from a business restructuring delegation will visit the Imperiale Wheels site at Diors in the Castlerosin area on February 29. On the program, André Thibault prefect of Lansade, LR mayor of Chateauroux, Gill Evers, as well as a meeting with the elected staff of the troubled company. The aim is to try to come up with solutions for the future of the Imperials Wheels site, which is being relaunched.

State aid is paid in part

The company, then owned by American group Elvans Wheels, filed for bankruptcy in April 2021. This was due to significant market losses due to lack of investment, especially due to obsolescence of production equipment. of the shareholder. Amid changes in the automotive sector, supplying ever lighter and more efficient rims to customers Stellantis and Renault became mission impossible for the Dyers site. Given the uniqueness of the Castelroussine company, Agnès Panier-Runacher, the minister responsible for industry, not only found a buyer in February 2002, the owner of EDS Holding Saint-Jean Industries, but also committed to participate in a 50 million euro modernization. . The key is the creation of diversification towards high-end cars (Porsche, Tesla, etc.) along with the classic series activity. For its part, the Center Val de Loire region provided a loan of two million euros as well as three million euros, or a total of five million euros. ” As soon as the minister changed in June 2022, the file stalled on BursiThe regional vice president in charge of the economy, Harold Huvert, condemns. Rather than being large, state aid was provided in small amounts. Ultimately, Bercy did not pay the last installment, about 10 million euros, and therefore is not honoring its commitments. “

40 million euros to re-inject?

The State, through Thibault Lansade, for its part, cites a loss of confidence in EDS Holding, which would not have ensured the required return of its Indrian site within the allotted time. Two years after the takeover in 2022, a new building better adapted to the change in the production process was definitely bought in Poinconnet, not far from Diors. However, to date, only one of the eight new manufacturing lines is operational. It has started producing its first “new generation” rims from mid-February 2024. Much of the production is done in historic factories. Without questioning this observation of a slowdown, Gil Evers nevertheless sees it as a positive element for the future of Imperials wheels. ” Manufacturers such as Stellantis and Renault can now clearly see the progress made in manufacturing processesAssures an elected official, who is also the president of the Chattereaux Metropole. It would be heartbreaking, especially for the 185 employees, if the site, which is in the process of being restarted, had to close. ” This optimism can be calmed in view of the new investment to continue the venture of the last French rim manufacturer. In these discussions with the commercial court, Emile de Serio may have mentioned the sum of 40 million to be re-injected into Imperiales wheels to ensure its sustainability.