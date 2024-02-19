Immigration officials detain mother of Venezuelan teenager shot in Times Square

Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa, the mother of the 15-year-old Venezuelan teenager who wounded a tourist with a gun and shot New York police officers in Times Square. She was detained by immigration agents. According to what the accused’s aunt told the newspaper, the arrest came on the same day that the authorities managed to nab the young gunman. The New York Post.

“We want freedom for him because What your son has done is not your fault. And they will give him a chance to fight for his son. “No matter what happens, he’s still his son,” he said.

Rivas-Figueroa’s maternal uncle, also an immigrant from Venezuela, arrived in the Big Apple 10 months ago. shared his dismay at learning of the events involving his nephew.

According to his statements to the newspaper post, The family said they were “shocked” when they learned he allegedly tried to rob the JD Sports store located at the intersection of Broadway and 42nd Street. in the heart of Times Square, and then assaulted the woman before confronting police with gunfire on February 8.

Rivas-Figueroa and her mother They traveled from the Stratford Hotel on West 70th St., where he stayed a few hours at his aunt’s house in Yonkers from September.

“Jesus only said there was a problem when he appeared, but We didn’t know the magnitude of the problem until they arrived The officers and told us what had happened,” the aunt said.

On February 10, a judge ordered that Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa A juvenile is held without bail in a detention center.

Charged with attempted murder

Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa Facing formal charges of attempted murder after a shooting at a sporting goods store in Times Square. New York authorities prosecuted him as an adult on two counts of attempted murder, as well as assault, attempted assault and possession of a firearm, according to police reports cited by the news channel. ABC7.

On the day of the incident, two teenagers of the same nationality, aged 15 to 16, were also arrested.

When they tried to leave the store without paying, security intervened. Jose Alejandro took out a 40 caliber revolver and fired indiscriminately, A 38-year-old Brazilian tourist in the establishment was injured.

Later, he tried to escape and fired again at police officers who were chasing him through the streets of Midtown, although he did not succeed in wounding them.

After nearly a day of intensive manhunting, authorities announced the arrest of Jose Alejandro, identified by a poster with a $13,500 reward, during a press conference led by Police Chief Edward Caban.

It is reported that Jose Alejandro and his two companions They lived in an immigrant shelter set up by the city to handle the growing influx of people In recent months.

“An irreparable mistake”

The 15-year-old’s aunt also admitted that what her nephew had done was a crime, insisting that he would have to pay in court. “It was a temporary mistake, and the judge has to make the decision. In retrospect there is nothing more to do,” he told the New York newspaper.

