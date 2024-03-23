Immigrants seeking to enter the United States will have to pass through a new filter.

Following the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) decision to drastically change its policy, Immigrants wishing to board a flight to the United States And No passport with clear photograph Must go through facial recognition process.





News came from South Texas that caused confusion among human rights activists and state authorities, because Passengers who went through the process felt they were being denied. It also included people who requested online appointments through government websites to process their immigration cases.

The TSA explained last Thursday that immigrants who want to board a flight and do not have identification that clearly shows the photograph must go through screening technology. Facial recognition to verify your identity using Department of Homeland Security records (DHS).

“If TSA cannot match your identity to DHS records, Also They will be denied entry to the secure areas of the airport and denied boarding“, the organization reportedly said Univision.

There are numerous cases in which authorities ask foreigners to travel to another state to continue their immigration process, so A large number of immigrants may be affected by the new enforcement of the government.

The news had an impact on human rights organizations and caused an uproar Many immigrants distrust the process and maintain that they could lose hundreds of dollars On non-refundable airline tickets.

What is the use of facial recognition by the United States?

Implemented by internationally recognized companies like Apple. A facial analyzer is software that recognizes or confirms a person’s identityAnd works by identifying and measuring biometric data, unique to each individual.

Facial recognition is a security mechanism that provides more security. Photo:iStock Share it

In recent years, This system was used by various companies on mobile devices to unlock them or access specific screens, with the aim of optimizing security and providing users with greater security.