Immersion in a hospital in Donbas, on the side controlled by the Russians

A hospital located in Donbas, on the Russian-controlled side, is a few kilometers from the front. Inside, civilians are being treated, but so are Russian soldiers.

In Donbass, a zone controlled by the Russians, a hospital is on the front line, a few kilometers from the front. France television crews were able to film there, on condition that its exact location not be revealed for fear of filming. In the 70s a man’s house was hit and his wife died. “She found herself under the rubble. She was about to run to the bathroom when the explosion happened. I was told her legs were broken.”Victor, witnesses the wounded civilian.

Over two years of violent fighting

In the next room, another civilian lost his leg. In Donbass, the war started in 2014. But over two years, the fighting has become more violent and the injuries more serious. The hospital also welcomes Russian soldiers, who speak of fear. “We are human beings like everyone else, everyone is afraid”, anonymously, says a wounded Russian soldier. The wounded know that it is not excluded that they return to the battle, to the front. “If it’s mandatory, I’ll go back.”, suggests Pavel, a wounded soldier. In Russia, desertion is punishable by prison.