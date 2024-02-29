Illinois judge removes Trump from state ballot after invoking “sedition clause” for attack on Capitol

An Illinois judge ruled Wednesday to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary election ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s “sedition ban.”

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracy R. Porter issued the ruling Wednesday, but it still gives Trump some time to appeal because the primary is March 19. He said he relied heavily on the Colorado Supreme Court’s earlier ruling and called Colorado’s justification “indispensable.”

“The Court also realizes the magnitude of this decision and its impact on the upcoming Illinois primary election,” Porter wrote. “The Illinois State Board of Elections will remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the March 19, 2024 general primary election or the votes cast in his favor will be suppressed.”

Illinois is one of several states considering disqualifying former President Trump for his role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and whether it could be considered sedition.

Just last month, the Illinois State Board of Elections refused to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot. The eight-member appointed board unanimously ruled that it did not have the authority to determine whether Trump participated in the coup based on the complaint.

The process in Illinois began with the initiative of five voters who considered it Trump cannot be a candidate based on the sedition clauseA post-Civil War rule that barred those who participated in the rebellion after being sworn into the constitution could hold elected office.

Trump’s critics believe he has a role in this Attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 Fits the provisions of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and disqualifies him as a candidate for President.

Debate about the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and Trump

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment reads as follows: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or an Elector (of the Electoral College) for President and Vice President, or does not hold any office, civil or militaryIn the United States or in any state, if, previously sworn in as a member of Congress, or As an officer of the United Statesor as a member of the legislature of any State, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to uphold the Constitution of the United States, Rebellion or has participated in rebellion against him, or gives aid or comfort to his enemies. But Congress, by a two-thirds vote of each House, may remove such obstruction.”