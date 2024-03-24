“I’ll pay you if I have to”, Red Dead Redemption 2 players ask Rockstar not to forget them despite GTA 6’s upcoming release

It’s no secret: Red Dead Redemption 2 was a huge success worldwide. Adventures worthy of a western produced by Rockstar Games have attracted millions of players. Like GTA 5, everyone was happy to know that RDR2 has an online mode, which allows them to explore the game’s massive map (and its secrets) with others. But while everyone thought the mod was “dead”, some saw their hopes reborn, And beg the rockstar not to forget them!

After the “death” of Red Dead Online, hope is reborn

Two years ago, Red Dead Online fans learned some very bad news. The work surrounding the sequel to GTA V was (and still is) so important that the American team shifted most of its operational force to its development, while one team focused solely on GTA Online. So this meant less material for the Red Dead, and less fun patches, with new content. Gradually, the game was “remaining”, and updates have become less and less regular. At that time, some players also organized Funeral For Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, a few days ago, a user with the nickname of separate_factor_209 A detail has been shared on Reddit that is rare enough to see. He takes a photo of his download screen, which shows an update for Red Dead Redemption 2. There is new hope for fans, who are now hoping that Rockstar will pay a little more attention to its western game. This latest update 1.32 doesn’t bring much to the online mode, with minor changes like compatibility with HDR10+ or ​​improvements for AMD’s FSR 2. But players want more.

“Red Dead Redemption 2 March 19, 2024 Update. I was very surprised to see that there was an update. I don’t think I’ve seen an update to this game since I bought it. Does anyone know anything?” Different_factor_209 via Reddit



“I’ll pay you for the stuff!”

On social networks, Red Dead Online players took advantage of the arrival of this update to ask Rockstar Teams for more. One of them, in despair, wrote: “Please, all I want is more horses and a hunting cart. I will certainly pay you if necessary for this stuff.”.

Most fans want Return of event content such as seasonal missions Or the appearance of new ventures: “Rockstar can afford to launch new heists or a new story for GTA Online every two months, and not in RDR2”. Many people want the studio to put out new content and regular events to keep the game alive. With the arrival of GTA 6, players fear that RDR2 will be left behind.