Ikea offers you its elegant BOASTAD TV cabinet for less than €250!

Share, it’s good for morale!

A TV cabinet, more than an object with a minimalist design, gives a touch of elegance to your walls or your living room. It also offers additional storage and decoration solutions. Ikea combines functionality and aesthetics with BOASTAD, an oak veneer TV bench.

NR TV Cabinet: An elegant and practical choice!

This piece of furniture is available at Ikea Equipped with cable management system To keep the space around your television tidy and free of visible wires.

to read

Maisons du Monde: Don’t miss the perfect duo to enhance your room at a bargain price!



He Ensures stability even on uneven floors Thanks to its adjustable fit.

surface, Designed to withstand daily useAlso easy to maintain: Clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent is enough

Importantly, this is a TV bench Designed for televisions with a maximum weight of 20 kgWhich roughly corresponds to the models 45 inches.

Additional information

45.1 x 121.4 cm with a depth of 42.1 cm.The furniture piece is supplied with assembly instructions that facilitate quick and easy installation.

to read

Ikea offers you a selection of its most beautiful pendant lights at low prices!



Materials used for its manufacture include:

Upper/lower tray : Fiberboard with honeycomb paper filling (100% recycled), metallic paper, plastic edging

: Fiberboard with honeycomb paper filling (100% recycled), metallic paper, plastic edging Side panel/partition/removable shelf : Particleboard and Fiberboard, Honeycomb Paper Filling (100% Recycled), Metallic Paper, Plastic Edge

: Particleboard and Fiberboard, Honeycomb Paper Filling (100% Recycled), Metallic Paper, Plastic Edge rear panel : Fiberboard, acrylic paint

: Fiberboard, acrylic paint Glass : Heat-tempered glass

: Heat-tempered glass rail/leg : Steel, epoxy (powder) coating

: Steel, epoxy (powder) coating Barsakh : Aluminum, epoxy (powder) coating

: Aluminum, epoxy (powder) coating Veneered doors : Particleboard, oak veneer, tinted acrylic varnish, metallic paper

The BOASTAD TV cabinet is available at Ikea, Priced at €249.

Ikea: elegant wall storage solutions!

Bostad wall shelf, matching, Designed to maximize the space around your TV And to display your valuables thanks to its display case.

The remote control operates through the glass, Allows you to control your electronic devices even when the door is closed.

to read

Leroy Merlin: Make your painting projects easier with this VEVOR spraying machine!



type of The fixings required depend on the material of your wall ; Be sure to select the correct fasteners (sold separately).

The load capacity of the connected element will also vary, Depending on the nature of your wall.

Handle this piece of furniture with care to avoid any risk of glass breakageEspecially sensitive to shocks at the edges.

BOASTAD wall shelf price, also available at Ikea, is 199 €.

to read

Maisons du monde: Make room for relaxation with Times Square sofas on sale!

