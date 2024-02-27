Ikea offers you a selection of its most beautiful pendant lights at low prices!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Ikea never fails to take an opportunity to highlight its good deals. This time, the Swedish brand is enriching the lighting of our interiors with an exceptional offering on its essential light pendants. These pieces, combining modern and refined design, promise to illuminate your living spaces with chic and elegance.

SINNERLIG Handmade Bamboo Pendant Light

Seduces by the luminaire Its natural and elegant design, The fruit of a collaboration with designer Ilse Crawford.

her The uniqueness lies in its manufacturing material : Bamboo, a naturally renewable resource that gives the lamp an attractive texture and a comfortable ambiance.

bamboo, Integrating a touch of nature into your interiorHelps create an environment that is both calming and warm.

Let nature light up your home. This small, unique, hand-woven bamboo lamp is designed by Ilse Crawford.

Its main characteristic is Her hand-woven bamboo lampshadeWhich emits soft light and creates a calm atmosphere.

with it Dimensions of 28 cm height and 27 cm diameterAnd Equipped with height-adjustable black cable, this lamp adds a note of sophistication. It is available at Ikea, At a reduced price of €24.99 instead of €34.99.

Solclint pendant light in tinted glass

This light fixture, Synonymous with modernity and exclusivityEnriches your interior with an elegant touch thanks to its high quality materials: Glass shade and steel structure.

Like little jewels of copper and gray tinted glass

Its minimalist design and its precise shape Regardless of its location, allow soft light to diffuse, creating elegant shadows on walls and ceilings. It has a price From €29.99.

Misterhult Bamboo Pendant Light

Provides warm and welcoming light, This pendant light stands out for its unique design.

her lampshade, Shaped like a cage and made from hand-woven bamboo, Play with light to add originality to your space.

To make Misterhult, we used pieces of bamboo that are usually thrown away, giving this product uniqueness, and we use twice as much material from the same plant.

with 45 cm in diameter and 35 cm in heightThis light fixture, sold at Ikea, Priced at €49.99 instead of €79.99East Suitable for energy saving LED bulbs.

