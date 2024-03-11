Ikea has found a way to set yourself apart in an open space

If you work in an open-plan office, you know how hard it can be to find some privacy and quiet. Ikea has thought of you.

When it comes to technology, the environment in which we work on our computers is just as important as the devices themselves. Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant, has just unveiled a new range of office furniture that promises to revolutionize our workplaces. And one product in particular caught our attention: the Mitzon desk.

At first glance, the Mitzon desk looks like something out of a science fiction movie. But don’t let its looks fool you – this desk is packed with practical features for an open-plan office or home.

Priced at 500 euros, the Mitzon desk rests on an aluminum frame and is equipped with a stretched felt cover. This tarpaulin, in addition to providing an aesthetic touch, serves as visual and sound protection, thus providing a quieter and more private work space. Ikea describes Mitzone as a small workstation for teleworking, but I imagine it very well in an open space to create a more peaceful work environment. On the other hand, you can only install a laptop PC there, there is no room for a PC monitor.

Many new references

In addition to the Mittzon desk, Ikea’s new range includes various desks that range from 65 to 85 cm. The height is manually adjustable. This feature allows users to customize the height of their workstation, precisely for a more comfortable and healthy posture.

The Mitzon folding table, on the other hand, offers a practical solution for limited workspaces. When not in use, the table top can be tilted 90 degrees for easy and efficient storage.

Ikea completes its office furniture range with a selection of room dividers and acoustic shields. These accessories, including pedestals and dividers, help create a more intimate and quiet workspace, reducing distractions and improving concentration.

All these new products will be available from the end of March 2024.