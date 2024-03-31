If you succeed in escape game – Tuxboard then this big company will hire you

No CV needed to join this great company! You simply have to solve the escape game to get hired.

Finding a job can sometimes turn into a real obstacle course. Between CVs, cover letters and job interviews, some people can quickly become discouraged.

The recruitment process can sometimes last for several weeks, which does not make things easy for candidates or companies. Recruiters for their part also find it difficult to find the candidates they want from time to time.

They got this big company to attract them A genius trick. To join its ranks, you don’t need a CV or any special training!

This big company simply challenges you to solve a series of puzzles to get a job contract. This company is Transdev. This tide occurs throughout France, especially in the south-west, around Toulouse and also in the Arcachon basin.

In recent years, this major public transport company has implemented a new job interview format. The company selects the candidate based on his interpersonal skills and, as he says, does not care much about the CV.

“It’s a job that requires special interpersonal skills, because you are In touch with the public all day Based on this observation, we asked ourselves how to attract candidates who think outside the box.” Béatrice Gannieux refers to Transdev’s HR Director in Occitanie and New Aquitaine.

It also takes care of your training

This big company hence a A fun way to hire. She sets a series of puzzles that the candidate must solve alone or in a group.

During the game, the recruiter will then observe the skills of various candidates for the position. A good way to unblock those who aren’t “Unaccustomed to interviews or lacking confidence”. At the end of the activity, the company has a discussion with the candidates.

Another part is involved in the recruitment process. Piloting a bus on driving simulator. A large company uses this exercise “To allow them to experience the driving conditions of a large vehicle, with all the senses”The HR department explains.

If the candidate is convinced by his experience and the company decides to hire him, he will contact him later. Please note that this large company offers many coach and bus driver positions.

There are positions On a permanent contract, on a fixed-term contract, full-time or part-time. The big company clarified that it is not looking for a specific profile. So everyone has a chance!

The only prerequisite is a B license, i.e. a car license. The company then takes care of training future employees for the necessary permits for public transportation.

Please note that the company offers remuneration 1600 Euro net per month For candidates without experience. With “good mutual insurance, employee savings,” mentions the company. Being a regular job a year schedule is established in advance.

Transdev has already tried the experiment in the suburbs of Montpellier and Toulouse. The company will now repeat the experience southwest of Bordeaux. According to the company, 1 in 5 candidates are hired following this process.