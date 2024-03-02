If you own an Xbox, here are 6 Xbox games in March 2024 that promise heavy action

We continue the year 2024 with the month of March full of interesting little surprises on Xbox: funny, scary, fun, remastered, fighting… We hope you get the right one. Follow the leader!

summary WWE 2K24

Contra: Operation Galuga

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Alone in the dark

Dragon’s Dogma II

South Park: Snow Day!

WWE 2K24

After going through a somewhat rocky period, WWE 2K Saga was finally picked up by Visual Concepts (the studio behind NBA 2K) and since then, it’s clear that things have been going great. Fans of brawls in tight tights and other aerobatics will be delighted to know that WWE 2K24 will debut its first German Flexiflex at the start of the month with not one Superstar on display, but three: Cody Rhodes, Bianca Bellaire and Rhea Ripley will offer themselves through a dedicated mode that will allow you to confidently explore their respective careers. There are obviously a plethora of other mods, such as WrestleMania Tribute, My Ascension, My Faction, My MG and many others, as well as the Ultra-Supply Cast. : If you know little about wrestling games then you should not get confused.

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Available on: pc PS5 Xbox series PS4 one

Contra: Operation Galuga

The cult saga signed by Konami has been offered to the whole world: if you want to treat yourself to a nice treat of nostalgia or just want to discover this classic, this Contra Operation Galuga will satisfy you completely. This is a thoughtful remake designed by WayForward (Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, Bloodrain Betrayal Fresh Bites and Shantae and the Seven Sirens), a studio that knows how to do old-school stuff: So we’re looking for an action and shooter game in 2D that’s ultra-neggy, but really fun and playable alone or in co-op with up to four! A redesign is needed, we will be entitled to modern graphics, but also new content such as new levels and enemies that have never been seen before. In short, it looks very effective and it’s not like the license hasn’t proven itself so far.

Release Date: March 12, 2024

Available on: pc PS5 Xbox series PS4 one Switch on

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

In 2004 and 2005, Star Wars offered some of the best video games ever released: Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront 2. Anyone with a PC, PS2 or Xbox will have already touched this cult title that dared to offer. The most epic and large-scale battles: whether in the shoes of a stormtrooper (then it was TPS), a Jedi or a Sith (with melee gameplay) or in space at the control of a spaceship, these little wonders from LucasArt gave us joy. Good news, Aspyr Studio will therefore be offered in March Bonus content (maps and heroes), the return of the campaign mode… and above all, a remastered compilation with online multiplayer matches for up to 64 players. If you’ve been disappointed not to have a 2000s-like experience in recent Battlefronts, this Classic Collection will serve as a real treat.

Release Date: March 14, 2024

Available on: pc PS5 Xbox series PS4 one

Alone in the dark

Before Resident Evil, there was the first horror game that caused a lot of chills: it was called Alone in the Dark, it was released in 1992 and on top of that, it was French! Well, since then, water has flown under the bridge and after a few episodes, what has become a real franchise has clearly run out of steam… only to start over with a vengeance. Indeed, this seminal opus will soon benefit from a complete remake, a true reinvention of the myth that naturally arouses curiosity. In the shoes of Edward Carnby (played by David Hardbore) or Emily Hartwood (Jodie Comer), our protagonist will enter the enormous Derceto Manor to solve an investigation inspired by noir thrillers, which is certainly connected to the eerie supernatural. Awesome action, puzzles and a twisting story await us and quite frankly, we’re crossing our fingers that it’s a nice surprise.

Release Date: March 20, 2024

Available on: pc PS5 Xbox series

Dragon’s Dogma II

Hideki Itsuno is clearly a great man in video games, having taken it upon himself to top the Devil May Cry saga from his second opus: however, you should know that his real dream has always been to make one. Action-RPG filled with fantasy with online mechanics, something he had only been able to do with the first Dragon Principle ten years earlier. Here he is back with a sequel that promises to be nothing but excellent: Even more ambitious, grander, deeper, more beautiful (thanks RE Engine) and more edgy, Dragon’s Dogma II has something to catch the eye and is definitely worth watching like milk on fire. Capcom is definitely continuing its great momentum!

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Available on: pc PS5 Xbox series

South Park: Snow Day!

The South Park video games have been few and far between since the late 90s, but it is specifically with the RPGs The Stick of Truth and The Anvil of Destiny that the saga has achieved its video game nobility. : Here, Day with Snow!, the recipe is clearly different because we are working together An action-adventure game… and in 3D ! We play “New Kid on South Park” and in the company of Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, we have to celebrate “Snow Day” and save the city from chaos. A title playable solo, but also with up to four others in co-op with plenty of melee to knock your socks off, or a range of weapons, powers and enemies and bosses. We are particularly curious.

Release Date: March 26, 2024

Available on: pc PS5 Xbox series Switch on

