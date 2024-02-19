JVTech News If you have an old PC unable to support Windows 11, Google has the ultimate solution for you. It can affect 240 million computers

In a few months, Windows 10 will be finished and PCs that were unable to upgrade to Windows 11 may well end up in the landfill. Google has a solution, and it’s free.

Windows 11 could cause 40% of PCs to end up in the trash in 2025

Considerable concern is emerging about the increased amount of electronic waste (e-waste) that could result from the discontinuation of support for Windows 10. According to market research company Canalys, About 240 million computers are at risk of ending up in landfills after operating system support ends in October 2025.

However, it is not for lack of bringing it home to its users! In Microsoft’s defense, the company has continued for months to encourage Windows 10 users to migrate to Windows 11.

However, the problem lies in the fact that not all PCs will be able to upgrade, as those that do not meet the system requirements will remain on Windows 10 without benefiting from support until they opt for the upgrade option. This situation potentially exposes these systems to vulnerabilitiesAnd it is important to emphasize that this will concern about 4 out of 10 PCs.

Despite the efforts of many home users to migrate to Windows 11 using methods around the limitations, those with older hardware may soon face obstacles, as processors lacking the specific “POPCNT” instruction will now be kept at version 10.

Google offers a free option to limit environmental impact

Google is clearly aware of this problem and has implemented a solution to meet the needs of PCs that cannot transition to Windows 11:

ChromeOS Flex

Created by Google ChromeOS Flex

ChromeOS Flex

ChromeOS Flex Available to the general public in July 2022 after being submitted to tests in an alpha version for several months.

ChromeOS Flex

ChromeOS Flex is actually a cloud-based operating system, lightweight and available as a free download, including security updates. However, it is important to note that it is not possible to run Android apps at this time.

at any cost, The main objective here is to reduce e-waste Providing users and businesses with an alternative to Windows 11 so they don’t have to part with their computer (functionally, what’s more!).

Furthermore, Google argues that ChromeOS Flex

ChromeOS Flex

Represents about 19% power saving compared to Windows. Because of its light weight, the company says that navigation in this operating system should be significantly easier than in Windows.