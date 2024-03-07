News

“If they kill me, it won’t change anything…” Navalny’s last interview revealed on TF1

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 32 1 minute read

This was his last interview before his arrest. In collaboration with publicationLCI and TF1 released on Wednesday an interview Alexey Navalny gave to former MP Jacques Maire in December 2020. The interview was conducted for the Council of Europe as part of an investigation into the poisoning that took place a few months ago.

For almost an hour and a half, the Russian opponent gave himself up without restraint, almost without rest, despite the recent coma. His poison? An operation “worthy of Hollywood”, he quipped.

“No One Can Know How You Were Poisoned”

“No one can know when and how you were poisoned. “The product was probably in the Negroni that I drank on the pillow, the towel, the soap or the water bottles in the hotel room,” he explains, suggesting that he is not surprised to be targeted by the Russian secret services. To state that “followed for four years.”

“If they kill me, it doesn’t change anything,” he says at the end of this long discussion. Alexei Navalny’s body was found on February 16 at the penitentiary center where he was sent. Russian services waited almost fourteen days to return his remains to his loved ones.

(TagsToTranslate)War in Ukraine

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Kiev claims Russian landing ship “Tsesar-Kaunikov” sunk in Black Sea

3 weeks ago

Bad joke about Biden by Israeli minister’s son causes outrage

February 6, 2024

Volodymyr Zelensky completes the Ukrainian General Staff

4 weeks ago

The search targeting Orpia was conducted in Europe and France in mid-January

January 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button