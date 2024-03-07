“If they kill me, it won’t change anything…” Navalny’s last interview revealed on TF1

This was his last interview before his arrest. In collaboration with publicationLCI and TF1 released on Wednesday an interview Alexey Navalny gave to former MP Jacques Maire in December 2020. The interview was conducted for the Council of Europe as part of an investigation into the poisoning that took place a few months ago.

For almost an hour and a half, the Russian opponent gave himself up without restraint, almost without rest, despite the recent coma. His poison? An operation “worthy of Hollywood”, he quipped.

“No One Can Know How You Were Poisoned”

“No one can know when and how you were poisoned. “The product was probably in the Negroni that I drank on the pillow, the towel, the soap or the water bottles in the hotel room,” he explains, suggesting that he is not surprised to be targeted by the Russian secret services. To state that “followed for four years.”

“If they kill me, it doesn’t change anything,” he says at the end of this long discussion. Alexei Navalny’s body was found on February 16 at the penitentiary center where he was sent. Russian services waited almost fourteen days to return his remains to his loved ones.