“If negotiations are not opened quickly, the dynamics will increase”, or even “expand”, Sud Rail warns.

The union suggests it will consult the rank and file to develop the movement’s “strategic outcomes.”

“If the negotiations are not opened quickly enough, the dynamics at SNCF in the range of controllers will increase, but it could also be extended”Julien Trokaz, Federal Secretary of the Sud Rail Union, warns Sunday February 18 on franceinfo.

A controller strike prevented 150,000 SNCF users from traveling during the holidays. The SNCF unions filed a strike notice from January 31 and onwards “We have SNCF management that has not yet opened negotiations”He emphasized.

SUD will consult for developing rail base “Strategic Suites” Movement “When employees have lost only days of salary and we look down on them for only 3 to 4 days by making them look privileged, they want to win their demands, they want to be heard”He explained.

Risk of strike during Olympic Games

Regulators are specifically calling for doubling the work bonus to reach 500 euros. “We told the company management, from 150 to 200 euros, we are ready to possibly withdraw the notice. We were looking for a consensus”He assured.

The threat to the Olympic Games may well be clear. Especially since interest rates are not very reassuring: “Indeed, there are events that make the balance of power more important to us and the employees benefit from it”He emphasized.