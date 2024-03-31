Game news If Mario didn’t exist, Helldivers 2 wouldn’t exist either! The director of the current multiplayer game explains how Nintendo inspired him

The origin of the Nintendo games, Helldivers II? The game’s director has indeed made a grand declaration of love to the Japanese giant by revealing the origins of his video game ambitions.

Lots of love for Nintendo

Nintendo has inspired many gamers to enter video game development. This is proven once again with this beautiful statement from Johan Pilstad, director of Helldivers II and CEO of Arrowhead Studios. On X/Twitter, the creator reacted to the fan art bringing together the best of PlayStation and Nintendo games, before revealing the origins of his video game passion.

Also, it’s the reason why I became a game dev @nintendo. All love for all games everywhere! ❤️ — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) March 27, 2024

(…) Nintendo is the reason I decided to become a developer. Lots of love for all sports everywhere!

The developer also revealed that one of his favorite titles was Star Fox, the famous shoot’em up. But as Nintendo represents the benchmark in terms of game design and we can only appreciate the quality of Helldivers II’s gameplay, the comparison stops here. Johan Pillestad hasn’t revealed much, and it seems hard to compare TPS like Helldivers to Big N’s games.

The multiplayer game of the moment

That being said, it is now clear that Helldivers II is a passion for video games. Arrowhead’s software is full of quality, starting with its gameplay, as mentioned earlier. Helldivers 2 is often compared to Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid 5, which pleases the studio’s director. But more than the gameplay, it’s the follow-up provided by the studio that commands praise. The software has faced many difficulties since its inception, especially on the servers side which could not cope with the large influx of players.

Regardless, Arrowhead didn’t give up for a second and worked to provide solutions to its community. As the experience becomes more stable, the studio continues to enrich its software with many new features. An additional battle pass is offered and players have access to new strategies such as mecha or, more recently, two heavy weapons that allow them to fight more effectively against the dreaded automatons. So an exemplary follow-up, which already makes Helldivers II a must watch for this year 2024.