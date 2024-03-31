Technology

If Mario didn’t exist, Helldivers 2 wouldn’t exist either! The director of the current multiplayer game explains how Nintendo inspired him

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 54 2 minutes read

Game news If Mario didn’t exist, Helldivers 2 wouldn’t exist either! The director of the current multiplayer game explains how Nintendo inspired him

Share:


The origin of the Nintendo games, Helldivers II? The game’s director has indeed made a grand declaration of love to the Japanese giant by revealing the origins of his video game ambitions.

Lots of love for Nintendo

Nintendo has inspired many gamers to enter video game development. This is proven once again with this beautiful statement from Johan Pilstad, director of Helldivers II and CEO of Arrowhead Studios. On X/Twitter, the creator reacted to the fan art bringing together the best of PlayStation and Nintendo games, before revealing the origins of his video game passion.

(…) Nintendo is the reason I decided to become a developer. Lots of love for all sports everywhere!

The developer also revealed that one of his favorite titles was Star Fox, the famous shoot’em up. But as Nintendo represents the benchmark in terms of game design and we can only appreciate the quality of Helldivers II’s gameplay, the comparison stops here. Johan Pillestad hasn’t revealed much, and it seems hard to compare TPS like Helldivers to Big N’s games.

Watch Helldivers II on Amazon

The multiplayer game of the moment

That being said, it is now clear that Helldivers II is a passion for video games. Arrowhead’s software is full of quality, starting with its gameplay, as mentioned earlier. Helldivers 2 is often compared to Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid 5, which pleases the studio’s director. But more than the gameplay, it’s the follow-up provided by the studio that commands praise. The software has faced many difficulties since its inception, especially on the servers side which could not cope with the large influx of players.

Regardless, Arrowhead didn’t give up for a second and worked to provide solutions to its community. As the experience becomes more stable, the studio continues to enrich its software with many new features. An additional battle pass is offered and players have access to new strategies such as mecha or, more recently, two heavy weapons that allow them to fight more effectively against the dreaded automatons. So an exemplary follow-up, which already makes Helldivers II a must watch for this year 2024.

About Helldivers II

Test

Helldivers 2 is a video game that you must try with friends at the beginning of the year. I loved exterminating aliens in the name of freedom and democracy!

wiki

Helldivers II Wiki

News tip

Best Helldivers 2 Weapons: Which One to Use to Play the Game?

Game news

Super-Earth is threatened in Helldivers 2! Writing will help you play better

This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission. The prices mentioned in the article are the prices offered by the merchant sites at the time of publication of the article and these prices are subject to change at the sole discretion of the merchant site without notice to the JV.
Learn more.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 54 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Watch out for the already big price cut on the PS5 Slim, limited stock for Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2024

Horizon Forbidden West will literally revolutionize the PC gamer experience! 🚀🎮

4 weeks ago

Promo €499 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR), Affordable Versatile 17″ Silver Laptop PC, Thin and Light with Intel Core i5, Efficient for Everyday Use

4 weeks ago

“That’s bad!” »: Windows 11 users are very disappointed with Microsoft’s choice to abandon a feature that has been present for 2 years and that made it possible to increase the number of available applications tenfold.

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button