“I want to see how bad they are,” LoL’s new bots are still doing stupid things, and players are having fun.

In general, League of Legends players don’t focus much on the AI ​​mode. I have to say that So far the bots configured by Riot have had merit and that’s about it. Their behavior is extremely basic, it was very easy to cheese them to achieve double or even triple kills before the minions showed up (not to mention winning the lane). His behavior is like that of a normal human being, Which makes them a very poor tool for learning to play the game. The community still found a use for them, a great tool for spamming games and “speeding” up to level 30 (it still takes many hours to farm) to start ranking.

Changes to bots

The latest patch brings several important changes to bots created by Riot Games. most important concerns Addition of a new type of bot: Jungler. Until the last patch, all five bots walked the path, not caring about the jungle. From now on, bots will take over this role (along with the right champions) to provide a gaming experience closer to reality.

Another key issue concerns the fact that Bots will no longer be AFK in their lane, and can now group together to push or achieve neutral objectives! This change, although late, is a step forward towards games against AI closer to the reality of PvP games. The bad news is that Yuumi now has an official bot (She and other champions were added to the bot “catalog”). It remains to be seen if it will shock new players as much as the terrifying Soraka bot from the first season (don’t laugh, the joke is true, it really crushes beginners).

cherry on the cake, Mid-level bots can now select skins. An addition that may seem fanciful, but one that gives players of Legends of Runeterra (aka the game where Riot managed to create bots that spam so much emotion that they become more toxic than actual players) breaks into a cold sweat. As long as LoL bots don’t spam emotes or /laughs it should be tolerable. But in reality, what do these changes mean?

More human behavior, but not properly human

In the video excerpt presented at the beginning of the article, you could seer The Xin Zhao bot kindly allows itself to be hit under turn like a bowed player who may have decided to enter the game, after missing his top gank and giving the enemy toplaner a double kill/double buff. Of course the community rejoiced at this extract RedditAnd Everyone had their own little joke about this new gameplay, inspired by perhaps the biggest haters on the Rift.

Players then report that the new bots don’t look any better than the old ones. Some even explain that it is Jungler bots are very easy to cheese and level 1 kill them While stealing his buff. If we can understand the players’ point of view here, we still have to Admittedly, invading the enemy’s jungle at level 1 isn’t really a beginner’s move. Yes the bot might not offer any challenge to a seasoned player, but does it do its job for beginners? How hard is it?

On the other hand, some problems are obvious. Bots always group together in the midlane around the 10 minute mark of the gameAnd sometimes bugs and Stand next to a neutral objective without doing anything. Although the joke about bronze mesh may seem obvious, the fact is that this is a floating window. Beginners can be there to begin to understand what is happening and move towards the objective of defending it. If the bots group together in 10 seconds to complete an objective in less than 1 minute, it’s not certain that a novice will understand what’s going on.

Finally, these seem to be new bots More interesting to learn the game for beginners, despite some very visible flaws. However, they quickly show their limits, and they find it difficult to actually learn how to play LoL thanks to them. They seem to be The best option to find a map, but it’s hard to imagine players lingering on this game mode for more than twenty games. For experienced players who want a challenge, all they have to do is wait until the Doombots return. Finally, the good news is that apparently we can no longer kill cheese bots between turns at level 1.