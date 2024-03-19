“I think this event is 8 years late” World of Warcraft is launching a surprise battle royale mode tomorrow, it’s already the laughing stock of the internet…

No one expected Blizzard to release a new game mode and fans are baffled by this new feature…

On board! A robbery incident will appear

Few would expect to mix World of Warcraft and Battle Royale in the same sentence. However, this is what Blizzard offers in its new game mode called Plunderstorm. In short, it’s a kind of giant battlefield in which sixty players do PvP. The piracy theme is part of this innovation, as looting will be ubiquitous in fighter games. In other words, players will not only have to defeat each other, but also earn fame levels to receive rewards such as equipment or mounts. VsEach game lasts for 10 to 15 minutes, and surprisingly, whoever survives will be the winner. Here’s what Blizzard had to say about this new game mode:

We want players who just want to have fun, who want to have an awesome pirate party with their friends, collect loot, fight monsters and play for the cool abilities it has. There is a gold monster on the map that brings loot. There are chests you can open. Even if you don’t win, you can win things, you can still have fun. That’s really what we’re focused on.

Blizzard’s social networks had been displaying the pirate icon for days, without anyone realizing it. So this is what the North American company was cooking up! However, not all fans are happy with this surprise announcement.

A World of Warcraft event that isn’t unanimous

Sadly, while a large portion of fans are happy to see Blizzard trying to provide new content, not everyone agrees with Plunderstorm.… The news broke a few hours ago, followed by the official trailer. Hence it is possible to see how this phenomenon occurs. While some are looking forward to playing as pirates in action-packed games, others don’t understand why the North American company came up with the idea. “I think this event is 7/8 years late” we can read in the comments of the video translated into French.

In addition, Videos make internet users laugh. On the one hand because he did not expect this kind of advertising, but for some special elements. At 54 seconds into the trailer, it’s possible to see a human pirate with a ranged weapon…aiming with his eyepatch. Also, Pandaren dancing on the dancefloor and finally under the disco ball raises a lot of questions and causes hilarity. All information is available On the official World of Warcraft websiteIncluding rewards for participating in this event.