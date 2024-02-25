“I hope to make a full recovery” thanks to diet and exercise.

“Five years ago, I started having pain in my stomach, so severe that it woke me up at night”, recalls Sandra Dupont, now 50. Go to a gastroenterologist: the blood test shows nothing special, but based on the doctor’s suspicions, Sandra is prescribed a fibroscan, a test that measures the degree of elasticity of the liver, and therefore any possible lesions of the organ. Although she had already suffered from irritable bowel syndrome for several years, a new diagnosis came: “We realize I have fatty liver.” In other words, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a pathology that develops when excess fat accumulates in the liver, hence its nickname “fatty liver disease”. A diagnosis that specifically explains why this mother of three hasn’t been able to lose weight since her early menopause, at age 43: “It felt like I was still four months pregnant!”

“I consulted a dietician and started exercising seriously”

For Sandra, first “Relief” Finally put a finger on the disease, then apparently “concern” For the rest, the verdict is the same “Awareness”. “I decided to consult a dietician and started exercising seriously”Lots of running and cycling to work in, with three sessions per week in the gym. “The illness alerted me to the need to take care of myself, which I didn’t do before: I rarely went to the doctor, I didn’t exercise, I didn’t eat healthy, a lot of processed food on the plate” Particularly the fault of Parisian life “Very active”: “I had to run everywhere, with my family life and my job I had no free time!”

Today, no more junk food and its fat-sugar-salt triptych, make way for homemade. “I no longer eat processed food at all, I cook fresh produce and low GI (low glycemic index) dishes and I try to consume as little sugar as possible.” A strict diet, adopted by the entire family, requires certain logistics: “It’s trying to anticipate the race, especially since I’m a vegetarian, so I have to be careful not to lack protein, vitamins, etc. I plan my menu for the week, I know what I need.” I need it. And I do not deviate from it. It requires organization.”

Definitely complicated, but necessary because, due to her irritable bowel syndrome, which causes bloating, constipation or even diarrhea, Sandra’s body does not hesitate to notify her of the slightest deviation. “As my gut can’t tolerate any food, like processed or too sweet, it immediately sounds the alarm. At least it’s radical! My stomach is my thermometer.”

Like all addictions, avoiding sugar is a “daily battle.”

“The biggest sacrifice in my eyes is giving up sugar”, recognizes the mother. used to “(from his) early childhood”, She had in fact “Habit to eat too much sweet” : Packets of biscuits for snacking with your kids, industrial dishes full of refined sugar for meals, sweets… “Too little alcohol and no soda” On the other hand, while fatty liver disease is also nicknamed “soda disease”.

Saying no to sugar is like all addictions “Daily Struggle”According to Sandra, still hunts regularly “A Little Sugar Craving”. “Sometimes it takes a momentary fatigue at work or bad news to turn me to sugar. Now, it’s mainly a psychological addiction, so it’s a question of desire, but it’s hard to get it to reason with you all the time.” Even more so when there are temptations everywhere in the supermarket.