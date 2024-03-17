“I haven’t drunk water in 50 years”: This septuagenarian only drinks Coca-Cola because he “just prefers soda”

necessary

A 70-year-old Brazilian says he hasn’t drunk water in half a century. Reason: He likes Coca-Cola which he drinks all day long.

Roberto Padreira doesn’t listen to doctors’ recommendations… This guy consumes Coca-Cola without any restraint. According to the mirror, this 70-year-old Brazilian goes so far as to drink this famous soda for half a century. “I haven’t drunk water in 50 years. I don’t like water,” he explains as if the information is commonplace.

“I Confronted My Cardiologist”

But even those close to him are not worried about Roberto: “He only likes soda, but he takes care of himself. He consults all the experts, takes all the medicines,” says his Lord. One thing is certain for the septuagenarian: He will never drink water again. “Every doctor I see recommends water, but I’ve fought with my cardiologist and my endocrinologist,” he adds. Even during his post-Covid-19 hospitalization, he forbade doctors and nurses from swallowing his pills with anything other than Coke Zero.

A man with a fridge full of Coke cans has never experienced any significant health problems. But it’s important to keep in mind that Coca-Cola, and Diet Coke in particular, is not without risks. Another recipe contains an artificial sweetener, aspartame, which according to the WHO may be carcinogenic.