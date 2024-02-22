I have played the most ambitious survival game of 2024. I can’t stop playing Nightingale!

After the Palworld sensation, Nightingale is the promising new open-world survival video game of the year. I’ve launched the adventure in Early Access and it’s already looking very promising.

Early Access That is, the nightingale is still in early admission for a period of nine to twelve months.

If you want to start the Nightingale epic, know that your character is finally fully integrated into the adventure and you have to invest time to assimilate all the works of this universe. Reading the first documents left at your address and interacting with the few survivors (very few at first) encountered at the beginning of the path – including a strange narrator – is quite boring. And it takes some persistence to figure out what it really is (but luckily it’s translated into French). However, I quickly realize that I am stuck in a universe located outside of our planet Earth, Made inaccessible by the collapse of the network of arcane portals. So here I am, forced to fend for nothing in a multitude of Fae kingdoms as fraught with dangers as mysterious ruins. The stated objective is as follows: “Become a skilled remwalker and navigate the web of inter-dimensional portals” And only in this way can you get to the magical city of Nightingale, the last known stronghold of humanity.

The concept is based on this Concept of portals leading to procedurally generated realms using maps. Three types of cards exist: those that define the environment, those that determine what happens there, and those that provide a little twist. The system, therefore modular, This works wonderfully for the moment and adds all the originality to the title, while giving it a good rhythm and an unknown element that we are always keen to explore.. And then the thought of collecting a whole bunch of cards is also very pleasant. All of this contrasts very interestingly with your persona as you are a British paradigmatic adventurer of the Victorian era.

A strange avatar in a lush forest

Let’s start from the beginning, the game naturally starts with a character editor that shows a lot of promise despite the numerous parameters that the creators haven’t had a chance to develop yet due to early access. The texture of the skin is very well defined, the customization is already well advanced and the result is… let’s say, unique. See for yourself in the screenshot below, your adventure in Nightingale will be unlike any other, that’s for sure. Small interesting nuance, you are asked to create your entire lineage because that is still unclear to me. You must also choose a role for your character: you are free to make him a vile thief, a well-read man or even a wanderer, traits that do not reappear in their importance during the first part of the adventure.

Once you become a hero or heroine, you are left in the vastness of the forest with barely a few scraps of cloth and vegetation to cover your resource needs. The gameplay loop is currently as follows: it is necessary to cultivate as much as possible to satisfy your hunger, to build a more or less strong shelter to rest and to complete the activities accessible in the state, then it is necessary to find a new one that will preferably be revealed. More magnificent landscapes depending on the biome visited: swamps, deserts, jungles and lush forests await you to drop your luggage. The level of realism is quite astonishing and it’s clearly a joy to get lost in each of these environments, the beauty of which will obviously depend on what your bike can handle.R. Also note that the title can only be played online and interact cooperatively for an added dose of fun.

Difficult handling for addictive experience

for now, Encounters are thin, as are the buildings to explore. In other words, Nightingale has little to do at the beginning. However, I’ve already had the chance to tackle a handful of quite fun puzzles. The skirmishes, on the other hand, were much less exciting. If my character is endowed with certain attributes such as dodging, parry and axe-throwing ability, The sensations are rarely satisfying, making the battles definitely the least interesting part of the game.

We love to harvest plants and mineral resources, unlock new construction plans, and constantly forge new tools to strengthen our tools to withstand the rigors of the jungle. The game is intended to be relatively accessible in its mechanics, you are also offered several difficulty modes. On the other hand, it’s still very difficult to get started, for good reason: the interface lacks a bit of clarity and the controls are definitely not finished being optimized., so much so that I often find myself juggling between keyboard and mouse with a certain feeling of uneasiness. There is still a lot of work to be done in this area and yet, there is something addictive about the experience that makes me want to dive back head first to discover all these mysteries.