Game news “I have fought with publishers all my life, and I keep seeing the same mistakes”, the creator of Baldur’s Gate 3 wanted to talk about this topic during the ceremony.

Sven Wink, creator of Larian Studios, spoke in San Francisco during GDC, which brings together professionals from the world of video games. During the convention, the creator of Baldur’s Gate III took the opportunity to support developers’ complaints about the current state of the video game industry.

Video games are bad

From March 18 to 24, GDC 2024 was held, i.e. the Game Developers Conference that brings together developers from all over the world. On this occasion, Sven Wink, CEO of Larian Studios and director of Baldur’s Gate III, spoke in front of the camera. A shocking sentence was recorded on the Internet, in which he condemned:

Greed, which has been driving this world for so long.

Not just games, but especially their creators. Tern Adams, for example, one of the programmers of Dwarf Fortress, didn’t mince his words when he spoke about studio executives at this year’s GDC. And the list doesn’t stop there, and this is precisely why Sven Wink spoke during the event. This speech a few days ago warmed the hearts of many developers by pointing the finger at the industry sector.

Infinite greed

After accepting the award for Best Story for Baldur’s Gate III, Sven Wink continued his speech by calling out the game’s publishers who short term And who isn’t Just think about the profit. Words that carry a powerful message, which he doesn’t hesitate to say loud and clear. He has been fighting for a long time despite the fact that the same mistakes are repeated over and over again. The video game designer continues to drive the point home:

This is always quarterly profit. The only thing that matters are the numbers

What solutions?

For him, this mindset creates growing frustration among developers, who are under constant pressure. These pressures and time constraints prevent developers from working well. Many are fired, so those in higher positions hire new developers, who will also be under pressure, and in turn fire them if they’re not good enough or don’t meet deadlines… You get the idea, This is a vicious circle. become commonplace in the video game industry. Sven Winke offers another system, which is healthier for developers.

A little slower. Curb your greed. Be resilient, take care of people, don’t lose the organizational knowledge gained from all these people.

The message is clear, the Belgian director is fed up! With more than 16,000 developers fired from their jobs in 2023 due to companies’ strategic decisions alone, the creator of Larian Studios is calling for respect for developers. It is thanks to them that we have a world full of universes, one more interesting to explore than the other. His comments are released on his personal X account (formerly Twitter), especially in This post.