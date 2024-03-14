Technology

“I got you”: After controversy, FF7 Rebirth’s director listens to players’ criticism

Game news "I Got You": After Controversy, FF7 Rebirth's Director Listens to Players' Criticism

To guide players on their journey, developers often use more or less crude visual tricks: among them, the yellow paint that has long been popular. Aside from that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, many find it outdated…

Yellowjacket

Four years after the Final Fantasy VII remake, Square Enix has finally released Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and it’s an undeniable success: 93% on Metacritic and a huge number of satisfied players are now diving into the fantastic world designed by Japanese developers, many more are open. And larger than the first chapter. But this also has a price: sometimes you have to guide the player, even if it means holding their hand.

To do thisThe studio used many visual cues such as yellow paintWhich can be found almost everywhere: For example on a wall, to indicate that it can be climbed. The problem is that many people do not find it immersive at all: it must be said that it is not very natural to see stones painted yellow in the middle of the countryside. And by the way, When players realized this in a playable demo of FF7 Rebirth, a minor controversy also erupted.

Game Director explains

Naoki Hamaguchi had a huge task and an equally huge honor: directing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game director has therefore given numerous interviews recently, including one with Redbull, who asked his opinion on the famously bad buzz of yellow… and the developer expressed his surprise on the subject:

I didn’t think ‘yellow paint’ would be something that would be discussed on social media. For things like camera options, where people have different preferences, there is no right answer and our basic approach is to offer different accessibility options. But here, I’d like to consider the valuable comments we’ve received (on the subject of yellow, editor’s note), I’ve received a ton of them for upcoming games.

So basically, there’s a way that the sparkling yellow markings for Final Fantasy VII Remake 3 will disappear and be replaced by more discreet elements. A primary…

