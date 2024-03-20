“I don’t understand,” community hits out at Riot Games after policy change regarding devs streaming LoL

If you’re at all interested in League of Legends news, you’ve probably been following some of the developers who like to stream on Twitch to share some of their work and projects for Riot Games’ MOBA. A welcome exchange with the community, but it can be compromised very soon.

Restrictions for devs

As many Riot Games developers have shared, The firm will not allow them to monetize their streams while they focus on Riot games: Valorant, Wild Rift and therefore of course League of Legends.

There’s a new policy for rioters who want to stream. They are no longer allowed to monetize their streams when streaming Riot games, but are still allowed to monetize when streaming other types of content. And to be clear, they are still allowed to stream Riot content, Mort was still streaming this weekend. Spideraxis



A strange decision, one that the community didn’t really understand. For them, it’s a break between the community and the developers, especially since Mortdog and Spiderax especially like to interact with players. For some people, It is a form of gratitude on the part of Riot Games to those who are most involved with the community.

“I don’t understand, this is how they get rewarded for their commitment to the game, their love for the community and their transparency? It’s not like the revenue they get is suddenly going to be reinvested in Riot now…. Worst case scenario, they get another The games will go to streamers… I don’t understand.” The player declares. Another also adds that Mortdog reinvested money generated in the Riot stream into RP giveaways for his followers.

To drive the point home, declares another “This is completely stupid. August has great content and he basically advertises for free outside of his work hours. Let him make money off of it.”

A real loss?

In my opinion, and until we have an explanation from Riot Games, This is a real loss to the community. It’s great to see developers who invest outside of their working hours sharing their love of the game with the community or even explaining a little about their role at the studio. This allows you to have a real live exchange with the developers. A practice that should remain free, especially since, many say, in doing so, They offer completely free advertising for games from Riot Games.

There may be (or definitely are) implications we’re not aware of, but we’d like a bit more transparency from the studio to better understand the situation.