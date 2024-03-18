“I don’t think I’ve ever waited this long for a multiplayer game” I was able to play this promising role-playing and action video game, the wait is going to be long!

From March 18 to 22, the city of San Francisco hosts GDC, the Game Developers Conference. Next to this event, there is the Day of the Devs where a handful of studios come to share some (good) news about their upcoming creations. Although we didn’t make the trip, Heart Machine Studios took the time to give us a taste of Hyper Light Breaker. Eight years after Hyper Light Drifter, the studio has evolved its formula and if it is different, it has surprised us a lot. Are we holding the next Master of Early Access, after Palworld and Enshrouded? We’re telling you about it, it sounds crazy!

A return to the universe unlike any other that left its mark on players

Hyper Light Breaker. It’s very likely that this name evokes something very powerful for you, especially if you were interested in the independent video game scene in the early 2010s. At that time, more precisely in September 2013, members of Heart Machine Studios launched a Kickstarter campaign to finance their first title, Hyper Light Drifter. ! The game was released two and a half years later, on March 31, 2016, and enjoyed real critical success (94% positive reviews on Steam, Metacritic score of 84). Heavy atmosphere, great immersion qualities, lively, nervous and demanding gameplay, and a magnificent pixel art aesthetic: in short, everything to win the hearts of players at that time. Today, times have changed somewhat, and Heart Machine Studio’s vision has evolved and refined.

This evolution was significantly observed with the formation of solar ash, released on December 2, 2021. Furthermore, this new project represents an important step in the studio’s desire to progress. It is more difficult to take a step due to the pandemic because, during the last creative phase of the solar ashA small team was already laying the groundwork…No Hyper Light Breaker, while juggling in the context of health. Like the players, Heart Machine’s developers haven’t forgotten Hyper Light Drifter, and it was a surprise reveal on the occasion of his sixth birthday, March 31, 2022. And indeed, it was (very) surprising! 3D exploration, a solo but multiplayer experience, procedural generation, rogue-lite… Although the players were caught on the wrong foot, the enthusiasm was palpable and, today, it is poised to reach a new milestone. On the occasion of Day of the GodsOn the sidelines of GDC (Game Developers Conference) in San Francisco, Hyper Light Breaker Allowed himself to interact for a few minutes, time to understand the challenges of the title, its characteristics and, above all, to recognize its potential before its early access on Steam, planned for this summer.

Breaks its own code with Hyper Light Breaker

Even though it has been only eight years now Hyper Light Drifter And its sequel – or rather its prequel, we’ll come back to that – we’re finally light years away from this first experience. Here, Heart Machine has chosen to offer an adventure that can be played alone, but also (and perhaps most) with three people in the company of two additional players.. Another notable difference is that the studio wants to provide the most complete experience possible, and what better way to do that than by going through early access. Lately, it’s been a technique that’s been the saving grace for a lot of titles covered up Or Palworld. After many shifts, The implementation of early access seems closer and closer and, according to the developers’ estimation, should be spread over a whole year (at least) before proper marketing can be considered.

In the preview, Alex Preston (creator and creative director of the studio Hyper Light Breaker), along with two other executives (Chris Bullock, Lead Animator; Brad Crespo, PR Manager) offered us Our entry ticket to overgrowthA world of woe that heralds the fall we are witnessing Hyper Light Drifter Because here we are transported fifteen years before the events of the 2016 game. After some explanation, to allow us at the same time Visit the central hub (Cursed Outpost) that we can develop and where we can Prepare your mission, Buy and upgrade equipment, Meet new characters During our exploits, we embarked on our first run, synonymous with world discovery. Hyper Light Breaker and third-person gameplay.

Before entering one of the biomes, prefabricated for the occasion and not Procedurally generated and decorated with handcrafted elements as promised breaker, this demo asked us to choose one of three builds for the only breaker available, in this case Vermilion. What changes each time are the character’s melee weapon, firearm, ultimate attacks and skills, and the character’s assets and liabilities. With this alone, we understand it Hyper Light Breaker Wants to multiply approaches in terms of gameplay, while not letting the player get into certain fatigue. Finally, there is the gameplay A more advanced version of drifterBecause we get some special elements like dash that allows you to dodge or parry which, this time, is an ability in its own right that reduces the damage you take and also gives you a bonus if done perfectly. . Time combat system Hyper Light Breaker It is a perfect picture of gameplay that is easy to understand but complex to master perfectly, besides being attractive due to its visual effects.

An early version that hides great potential, especially in cooperation!

I must admit that half an hour is a bit short and it seems very difficult to judge the more or less promising aspect of the title. However, there are reactions that are unmistakable, and it is mainly the desire to persevere and continue the run that makes me realize that Hyper Light Breaker There was a possibility. Obviously, this is the aspect Rogue-lite And Die and try again Which naturally sets up a self-improvement loop – yes, the elite monsters to defeat gave me a hard time and the boss (one of the Abyss King’s minions, called Crowns) didn’t give me a chance, but I wanted to get my revenge (again and again) – proof that the developers of Heart Machine know what they are doing and do it well! But beyond that, the sensibilities—also in terms of pre-alpha performance—wanted me to believe in the proposition Hyper Light Breaker.

Although it is somewhat distant from Drifter, its parent which I found extraordinary from many points of view, I must say she was able to make my mouth water in no time. Better yet, it made me want to believe in the project and follow it closely during its early access phase. The most surprising thing is that I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to a multiplayer game. Hyper Light Breaker. Even though I mostly swear by single-player experiences, these few minutes spent on the demo changed my perspective somewhat and I’m already thinking about which co-workers I can try to convince (or bribe) when it comes time to find out. Early arrival, during our lunch break or in our free time.

Obviously, I haven’t seen everything yet Hyper Light Breaker, and maybe my general impression will change, after a few hours of playing in early access, or that fatigue will rear its ugly head. However, once again, this selection will allow the teams to integrate feedback from the community and develop the title in the right direction. That being said, I came away from my session happy to rediscover the atmosphere of Hyper Light Drifter, feeling the promise of the combat system. – Melee sequences have their impact, the dynamic between direct and ranged attacks is convincing even for a pre-alpha version. By exploring the possibilities of travel (dash, wall running, hoverboard), which already makes you feel their fluidity, And testing the Rogue-Lite system is as simple as it is effective, where we acquire and set additional liabilities on ourselves or our instruments through robbery. Now, since then we have to be patient Early access should begin this summer, without further details. Likewise, console players are waiting for good news as, at the moment, nothing has been decided or announced about the release. Anyway, we are (really) looking forward to spending more time there.