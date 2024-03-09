“I don’t accept the fact that I have been disrespected”, Todibo says of the tension with supporters

Jean-Clair Todibo explained to the media the reasons for his slight clash with an OGC Nice supporter after conceding defeat against Montpellier (1-2) this Friday at the start of the 25th day of Ligue 1.

Beaten by Montpellier in front of their home crowd (1-2), Nice went their sixth consecutive match without a win in Ligue 1 (four losses and two draws). Jean-Clair Todibo, unhappy in the Hérault opener and scoring an own goal, was attacked by some gym supporters. Coming to meet him after the final whistle, the central defender justified his behavior to the media.

“It got heated between a supporter and me. Nothing bad,” said the French international. “I am a person who likes respect. I am a respectful person in life. I do not accept the fact that I am disrespected.”

Todibo publicly regretted this settlement of scores

After a good start to the season, Nice seem to be stalling for several weeks. But after another defeat to Aglons, Jean-Clair Todibo especially regretted not being supported until the end by the supporters. The latter chose to express his anger publicly after yet another poor performance by the team led by Francesco Ferrioli.

“So I went to see him because I am a man who admits his mistakes as well as his reasons. I went to see him to discuss, we did that and there was nothing wrong with it,” the former center further elaborated. By Toulouse and Barca. “I think there’s a lot of frustration on their side as well. Which is understandable because they live sensibly and they want to see something happen.”

Before adding: “I respect him for that. I told him that we wash dirty laundry in private and not in public as a family. The center’s doors are open if he has anything to say to us.”

Dante denies racist insults against Todibo

After seeing images of tension between Jean-Clair Todibo and supporters, rumors began to circulate around a possible racist slur against the Nice defender. After the meeting the elements were vigorously denied by Dante.

“No, frankly no. We’re not even going to touch it, I don’t think our supporters are capable of saying anything like that. I’ve known them, it’s been eight years,” assured Jean’s Brazilian team-mate. Claire Todibo. “I can say it didn’t happen, we shouldn’t even start talking about it. Our supporters are showing their frustration but not disrespecting him. I will defend him to the end because I have known him for eight years.”

JGL with Aurélien Tiercin